Jobberknolls are small, colorful bird-like creatures that can be found in the wizarding world of Hogwarts Legacy. They are a valuable resource for players looking to fulfill one of the main story quests and unlock conjuration spellcrafts. Getting a Jobberknoll in Hogwarts Legacy can be challenging, but with the right knowledge, you can do it quickly. In this guide, we’ll explain how to get a Jobberknoll in Hogwarts Legacy so you, too, can add this majestic creature to your collection in the Vivarium. Check it out below.

How to Obtain a Jobberknoll in Hogwarts Legacy

There are two ways you can get a Jobberknoll in Hogwarts Legacy. The first is by completing the “The Elf, The Nab Sack, and The Loom” quest, where you’ll learn how to catch beasts for the first time. This is also the quest where you’ll unlock your first Vivarium, a place where you can release and store your beasts you’ve caught. However, if you’re looking for more Jobberknolls to breed or farm their feathers, you can also find them in the wild.

Where to Find a Jobberknoll in Hogwarts Legacy

The best and easiest place to find a Jobberknoll is located near the North Ford Fog entrance Floo flame waypoint, just north of the Hogsmeade Village. You will be able to find Jobberknoll dens here, as indicated on the map with a paw icon. This means that these little flying creatures roam around this area. See the map below to help you identify this location.

When you’ve found one of the dens, slowly approach it so as not to startle the Jobberknolls away. After approaching the den, you should have a chance to catch a wild Jobberknoll. These creatures are notoriously skittish, so you’ll need to be quick and accurate when casting your spell.

Like catching other small beasts, using a spell such as Levioso is the most effective way to collect the Jobberknolls. Casting the Levioso spell on the wild Jobberknoll will lift them in the air for a short time, allowing you to release the Nab-Sack spell to catch them.

Afterward, you can release the Jobberknoll in your Vivarium and even rename it to truly make it your own. You can get Jobberknoll Feather by caring for them, such as brushing their fur and feeding them in your Vivarium to make them drop their feathers.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 13th, 2023