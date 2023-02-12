PSA: You Can Name Your Beasts in Hogwarts Legacy

One of the most exciting aspects of Hogwarts Legacy is the ability to interact with and care for magical creatures. From Hippogriffs to unicorns, you can get up close and personal with some of the most unique and majestic creatures in the wizarding world. But what if you want to give the beasts you’ve caught a new name? Fortunately, those hoping they can name their beasts are in luck because, in this game, you can do so.

Changing Your Beast’s Name in Hogwarts Legacy

Given the many things you can do with beasts in this game, such as brushing their fur, feeding them, and even giving them toys to play with, it’s easy to overlook this feature. To top it off, some players may not even notice that beasts can be renamed since this can only be done inside the Vivarium. Unlike catching Pokemon, you cannot rename your beasts while they’re still in your bag.

You need to release them in the Vivarium first, then interact with them to be able to rename them. When you do so, your camera will follow them around, and you will notice a small “Rename” option on the bottom tab. Select that option by pressing “R” on your keyboard, and you will be prompted to give a new name to your beloved creature.

The best thing about this feature is that you’re not entitled to one name. If for some reason, you get bored, you can change your beast’s name as many times as you want by repeating the steps above. Having a beast with a custom name is not just a cool in-game feature – it also gives you a sense of personalization and ownership over your beast. By taking the time to create an interesting name for your beast, you can make them stand out amongst their friends.

Overall, it’s clear that Hogwarts Legacy can be an incredibly immersive experience for players. With the ability to customize the name of your beast, you can truly make your magical creature your own. Of course, if you can’t decide on a name, you can always rely on a Harry Potter name generator to help you get some inspiration!

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 11th, 2023