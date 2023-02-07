Are you finally excited to play Hogwarts Legacy but are stuck in the character creation screen because you can’t come up with that magical name for your witch or wizard? We’ve all been there, and finding the perfect name adds much pressure before you even begin playing the game. Don’t worry, though, because we have the perfect solution! We have found the best Wizarding World name generator to provide the best wizard or witch names you can use in Hogwarts Legacy. Here is everything you need to know about using the Inglenook Name Generator to find the perfect Wizarding World name.

The Best Wizarding World Name Generator for Hogwarts Legacy

The Inglenook Name Generator draws its name from Anglo-Sazon, Germanic, and Romantic origins, with a little Ancient Greek and Latin, thrown in for good measure. The creator built this name generator to name his characters in his universe but realized that it created the perfect Harry Potter wizard names. Luck for us, he decided to keep it posted for Potterheads to use when naming their wizards in Hogwarts Legacy.

Navigate to the Inglenook Name Generator page and click the Generate! button. You will be provided with a single name that can be used for a witch or wizard. Don’t like what you see? No problem! All you have to do is keep clicking the Generate! button until you find one that is the perfect match.

The Harry Potter Name Generator

If you cannot find a name that fits your Hogwarts Legacy character or prefer an official name generator over a fan-built one, then you can use the Bloomsbury Harry Potter Name Generator. This name generator is what the official Wizarding World website sends you when you ask it to help you generate a name. The Harry Potter Name Generator asks for your first name, last name, and gender. If you are uncomfortable with providing your real name, then you can enter something random. The generator will still work all the same! Remember, it will use the first letter of both names when creating a name.

