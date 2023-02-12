Where to Find a Phoenix in Hogwarts Legacy

Are you looking to find a Phoenix for your Vivarium in Hogwarts Legacy? This majestic beast is no easy find, and the game requires the player to do some tasks first to catch it in their Nab Sack. Your friend Deek, in the Room of Requirement, will be your go-to guy regarding finding a Phoenix, as he will provide you with all the side quests leading up to the Beast’s reveal. So you know the road ahead of you, this guide will walk you through everything you need to know regarding getting a Phoenix.

Phoenix Location in Hogwarts Legacy

First, if you are a newcomer to the game, you will need to unlock the Room of Requirement by following the main quest before you can do anything else. Once you continue with the story, Deek will provide you with the Nab Sack utility spell that will be your primary resource for catching all beasts in the game. Deek will continue giving you side quests to take on that will lead to unlocking more Vivariums, and the very last side quest Deek gives you will be the one that will lead you to the Phoenix.

The quest is named “Phoenix Rising” and will take you to a cave at the Phoenix Mountain Cave Foo Flame. Follow the waypoint and objectives for the side quest until you reach the mountain’s edge. In the center boulder, the Phoenix will be waiting for you; you should then equip your Nab Sack utility spell and catch the beast to bring it back to Deek at the Room of Requirement.

Congratulations! You now have a Phoenix to take care of at the Room of Requirement. Make sure you are a good owner and take care of the majestic beast by feeding and brushing it when you find some downtime. You will get some rewards for doing so, such as Phoenix Feathers that can be used for upgrades at stations around the Room of Requirement.

Hogwarts Legacy released worldwide on February 10, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on February 11th, 2023