Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – All Ostara Festival Rewards

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is celebrating a new seasonal event, the Ostara Festival. A handful of themed missions, such as the egg hunt, accompany the return of the Yule Festival activities but with added modifiers. Completing activities and missions included in the Ostara Festival will award Festival Tokens, which can be spent on time-limited rewards.
If Ravensthorpe and Eivor (or his avian companion) are in need of a new look, rejoice in the festivities to score unique cosmetics. Don’t wait too long; the Ostara Festival comes to a close on April 8th, taking the Festival Shop with it.
All Ostara Festival Rewards
Raven
Colorful Raven – 240 Festival Tokens
- A raven with all the colors of the wind
Settlement Cosmetics
Small Floral Arrangement Scheme – 30 Festival Tokens
Small Floral Shrine Scheme – 30 Festival Tokens
Small Hog Log Scheme – 30 Festival Tokens
Small Fairy Trap Scheme – 30 Festival Tokens
Mossy Faced Tree Scheme – 140 Festival Tokens
Powerful Tree Warrior Scheme – 30 Festival Tokens
Victorious Tree Warrior Scheme – 30 Festival Tokens
Tree Spear Warrior Scheme – 30 Festival Tokens
Tree Warrior Scheme – 30 Festival Tokens
Tattoo Cosmetics
Ostara Scheme (Arms) – 70 Festival Tokens
Ostara Scheme (Back) – 70 Festival Tokens
Ostara Scheme (Head) – 70 Festival Tokens
Ostara Scheme (Torso) – 70 Festival Tokens
Hair Cosmetics
Flower Hair (Blond) – 20 Festival Tokens
Flower Hair (Light Brown) – 20 Festival Tokens
Floral Hair (Dark Brown) – 20 Festival Tokens
Floral Hair (Red) – 20 Festival Tokens
Flower Beard Scheme – 20 Festival Tokens
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia.