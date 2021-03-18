Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – All Ostara Festival Rewards

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is celebrating a new seasonal event, the Ostara Festival. A handful of themed missions, such as the egg hunt, accompany the return of the Yule Festival activities but with added modifiers. Completing activities and missions included in the Ostara Festival will award Festival Tokens, which can be spent on time-limited rewards.

If Ravensthorpe and Eivor (or his avian companion) are in need of a new look, rejoice in the festivities to score unique cosmetics. Don’t wait too long; the Ostara Festival comes to a close on April 8th, taking the Festival Shop with it.

All Ostara Festival Rewards

Raven

Colorful Raven – 240 Festival Tokens

A raven with all the colors of the wind



Settlement Cosmetics

Small Floral Arrangement Scheme – 30 Festival Tokens

Small Floral Shrine Scheme – 30 Festival Tokens

Small Hog Log Scheme – 30 Festival Tokens

Small Fairy Trap Scheme – 30 Festival Tokens

Mossy Faced Tree Scheme – 140 Festival Tokens

Powerful Tree Warrior Scheme – 30 Festival Tokens

Victorious Tree Warrior Scheme – 30 Festival Tokens

Tree Spear Warrior Scheme – 30 Festival Tokens

Tree Warrior Scheme – 30 Festival Tokens

Tattoo Cosmetics

Ostara Scheme (Arms) – 70 Festival Tokens

Ostara Scheme (Back) – 70 Festival Tokens

Ostara Scheme (Head) – 70 Festival Tokens

Ostara Scheme (Torso) – 70 Festival Tokens

Hair Cosmetics

Flower Hair (Blond) – 20 Festival Tokens

Flower Hair (Light Brown) – 20 Festival Tokens

Floral Hair (Dark Brown) – 20 Festival Tokens

Floral Hair (Red) – 20 Festival Tokens

Flower Beard Scheme – 20 Festival Tokens

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia.