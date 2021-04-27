Update 1.70 has arrived for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This update should be available now for all platforms that Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is on. The patch size is 600 MB on PS4, 5 GB on Xbox One and only 1 GB on PC.

It’s not known if this update is released to support the Experimental Aircraft Series DLC just yet. Bandai Namco did not reveal any official patch notes outside of the ones from the PS4’s update history,

Anyway, you can read the partial patch notes for the game posted down below.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Update 1.70 Patch Notes

Updated the interior cockpit design of some aircraft

Updated skin of some aircraft

Miscellaneous text updates

Two people on Reddit also discovered two more notes about this new update. You can read them posted down below as well.

Garuda F-15E nose color has been fixed and now is identical to its AC6 counterpart. Previously the nose was rather dark like the default AC7 F-15E scheme

ASF-X Shinden II cockpit updated

If more official patch notes are released, we will be sure to update this post as soon as possible. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One.