Adopt Me! Spring Festival (2023) Event: Minigames, Toys, Pet Accessories, and Vehicles

Image: Uplift Games

Are you wondering what minigames, toys, and accessories will be available during the Adopt Me! Spring Festival (2023) Event? The popular Roblox game, Adopt Me! has had several fun events where you can obtain new pets, toys, and accessories by earning event currency by playing fun minigames. The newest event, Spring Festival (2023), will start on March 23, 2023, and last at least two weeks.

All Minigames, Toys, Pet Accessories, and Vehicles from the Adopt Me! Spring Festival (2023) Event

Here are the full details on the items you can purchase during the Adopt Me! Spring Festival (2023) Event.

All Adopt Me! Spring Festival (2023) Event Mini Games

There will be two minigames during the Spring Festival (2023) event, which you can play to earn the event currency called Eggs, allowing you to purchase additional toys and accessories. The first minigame, Fashion Fever, will be introduced during the event’s first week.

Fashion Fever: In the “Fashion Fever” minigame, players will receive a prompt to dress their pet and vote on the outfit they like the most.

Details on the second minigame haven’t been announced yet, but we will update this guide once we know more.

All Adopt Me! Spring Festival (2023) Event Toys

You can obtain the following Toys during the Spring Festival (2023) event:

Mushroom Flying Disc: You can throw this Toy to an equipped pet to have it fetched and returned to you.

Details on the Price or Rarity of this Toy haven’t been announced yet, but we will update this guide once we know more.

All Adopt Me! Spring Festival (2023) Event Accessories

You can obtain the following Pet Acessories during the Spring Festival (2023) event:

Cherry Blossom Earring Rarity: Uncommon Price: 1,680 Bucks



Flower Beret Rarity: Ultra-Rare Price: 5,000 Bucks



All Adopt Me! Spring Festival (2023) Event Vehicles

You can obtain the following Vehicles during the Spring Festival (2023) event:

Daisy Mobile

Details on the Seats, Price or Rarity of this Toy haven’t been announced yet, but we will update this guide once we know more.

- This article was updated on March 23rd, 2023