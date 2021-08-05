Aliens: Fireteam Elite won’t be out until a few week’s time, but it looks like the first day one patch details have already been revealed. The patch is necessary for you to download if you want to experience the game’s full features.

As revealed on OrbisPatches.com, the day one patch for Aliens: Fireteam Elite has been revealed already for the PS4 version of the game. The patch number is 1.01 and it’s going to be a huge 14 GB download on the first day!

One of the more important features of the day one update is that it includes the Horde Mode. You will need to complete the campaign mode first in order to unlock Horde mode though.

For more info, you can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Update 1.01 Patch Notes

New Features

Horde Mode

Horde mode is in! Complete the campaign and then talk to Shipp back on the Endeavor to open up this new gameplay mode.

Kits, Weapons, and Combat

Balance and difficulty pass for all difficulty levels.

“Park’s Store” pricing adjustments.

Enemies and Encounters

Xenomorph AI and pathing improvements

Population adjustments for multiple campaigns.

Content and Environments

Balance and difficulty pass for all difficulty levels.

Additional Polish and bug fixing for the end escape sequence in the final mission of “The Only Way to Be Sure” campaign.

Targeted GPU/CPU optimizations and performance improvements for PC and all console platforms.

Environment and lighting visual improvements across all campaigns.

Numerous environment and lighting bug fixes across all campaigns.

General

Gameplay and GPU Optimizations

Matchmaking stability and bug fixing

AI Teammate bug fixing and improvements

Localization Support added for: • Chinese (Simplified) • Chinese (Traditional) • French • German • Italian • Portuguese (Brazil) • Russian • Spanish • Czech • Polish • Korean

If you want to know more about this game, you can visit the official website. Aliens: Fireteam Elite will be released on August 24th, 2021 for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.