Aliens: Fireteam Elite Update 1.06 Patch Notes

Update 1.06 has arrived for Aliens: Fireteam Elite, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Having just been released, there are already a ton of new additions to Aliens: Fireteam Elite which is pretty shocking as usually, the big updates don’t come for a few months. Cold Iron Studios decided to break the mold here and instead has released a massive update that not only adds bug fixes but also adds new content and a completely new character class as well. This is the type of update that would normally follow a free-to-play game, but considering that Aliens: Fireteam Elite is $39.99, it’s good to see the developers want to make sure you get your money’s worth right off the bat. Here is everything new with the Aliens: Fireteam Elite Update 1.0.1.888.

We have implemented the following changes.

FREE CONTENT UPDATE:

New Phalanx Kit:

Marine Phalanxes are named for their collapsible shields, which allow them to serve as mobile bunkers. As one arm is needed to hold the shield up, they are armed with a Handgun and CQW, both of which can be wielded in one hand. When swarmed, they can trigger a point-blank Shock Pulse to disrupt foes.

Free for all players.

Unlocks immediately when players log in after Season 1 is active.

Includes the full suite of Perks for Phalanx, all obtainable through gameplay.

New additions to SSgt Park’s Armory:

Four New Weapons: L33 Pike – Rifle. L59 Minigun – Heavy. Type 88 Heavy Assault Rifle – Rifle. N79 EVA Laser – Handgun.

Two New Gun Colorways: Fleck Camo Autumn. Marble Gray.

Two New Gun Decals: Nuke From Orbit. Nostromo.

One New Head Accessory: Cowboy Hat – Straw.



WEY-YU ARMOURY DLC:

Now available in-game for all owners of the Deluxe Edition or for individual purchase for $9.99.

12 Kit Skins:

6 Weyland-Yutani Skins (One for each Kit).

6 Weyland-Yutani Spec Ops Skins (One for each Kit) .

Skins for the Phalanx are included.

4 Weapon Decals:

Nostromo Wings.

There They Are.

Wey Yu Sticker, Worn.

Building Better Worlds.

4 Head Accessories:

Weyland-Yutani Surface Expedition.

Weyland-Yutani Cap.

Weyland-Yutani EVA Helmet.

Weyland-Yutani EVA SpecOps Helmet.

4 Weapon Colorways:

Geode Blue

Weyland-Yutani Operative.

Weyland-Yutani Executive.

Marble Black Gold.

4 Emotes:

Air Guitar.

Thumbs Up – Double.

Metal.

Finger Guns.

Additional Items:

3 Challenge Card Packs.

3 Consumables Pack.

Credit Pack:

12,000 Requisition Credits.

750 Reputation Scrip.

WEAPONS

Starting with this update, all weapons will level up as intended. Up to this point, all level-based benefits were being applied immediately, despite the weapon not having unlocked them yet.

So that we don’t negatively affect current players, we will be setting all currently owned weapons to max level for all character accounts created up to the implementation of this patch. Enjoy your 4 star guns!

Due to the above change, along with assessing live progression speeds for weapons, we will also be lowering the XP requirements for each weapon rank. Guns will now reach max rank (4 stars) with the same amount of XP it used to take to reach 3 stars.

AUDIO

Fix for audio issue with flamethrowers being used on players and bots at the same time.

Fix for issue where sfx were not playing when collecting First Aid Kits.

Fix for issue where all player sfx would be missing when leaving a queued mission.

Fix for issue where VO of Intel and mission Ready Up screen play simultaneously.

Fix for music issues in Campaign Four

Fix audio issue where the revival recipient would also play the “revival” VO.

Fixed a bug where automatic weapons’ gunfire sound could sometimes get stuck on a loop

COMBAT

Fixed a bug where Hoenikker could be “insta-killed” on difficulties that allow for insta-kills (Extreme, Insane)

Trauma Station: Hook up error message and widget flash for attempting to use when out of energy.

Fixed a bug where charge based abilities didn’t benefit from Cooldown Reduction Perks.

ENVIRONMENT

Fixed multiple places across the game where players could get stuck in the world geometry.

Fixed multiple places across the game where players traverse, but enemies could not reach them.

UI

Added descriptions to currency in mission wrap-up screen.

Added additional, specific “rewards earned” messaging.

Additional credits added to the Credits screen.

Added specific message on Campaign screen if a map has not fully downloaded yet.

Updated translations.

GENERAL

Fixed a bug that was preventing players from unlocking Horde Mode and the Recon Kit after completing the campaign prior to this patch.

Fixed a bug that could prevent progression in Horde Mode.

Fixed a bug where some players were not being awarded the Specialist Elite Kit Skin appropriately upon reaching Rank 8. Affected players who had already reached Rank 8 should now have the respective Skin unlocked automatically upon logging in after the implementation of this patch.

Fixed bug where wireframe shapes would sometimes appear around players.

Achievements – “Nukes, Knives, AND Sharp Sticks” will now properly unlock after attaching all three attachments instead of only one.

General performance improvements

General bug fixing and stability improvements.

The Knife Trick Emote is now available at SSgt Park’s Armory.

This is an extremely impressive update that will make your armory just that much more to choose from and the bug fixes will likely go a long way to making the game function with more stability. The Phalanx class is obviously the star of the show here though and it looks to be a huge addition and a unique class that will work its way into the existing classes perfectly. The best part of the class is that it’s free and that’s a rarity for an update like this.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Aliens: Fireteam Elite website.