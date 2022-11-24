All 32 Ominous Black Stake Locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

For players looking to get their hands on all of the Legendary Pokemon inside the world of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, searching out and pulling all of Black Stakes from the ground in the lands of Paldea. However, with 32 to find in total, this can be a very time-intrusive task, especially if you don’t know where to look.

Thankfully, we have done all of the hard work and found the locations for all of these black stakes and the Ruins in which these Legendary Pokemon lay dormant. Grab a snack and a drink because this task will take players a while before they can fully complete it.

All Black Stake Locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Thankfully, these locations do not change per version, so no matter which copy players have picked up, they will be able to find these stakes in the locations on the maps below. Utilizing tactics such as Fast Travel and the Destination Marker on the map, players will be able to find these Stakes and Monsters without having to worry any longer.

Without further ado, here is where players can find all of the stakes and Legendary Pokemon!

Chi-Yu Black Stake Locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Each of these locations is numbered for players to be able to find, and while we went in numerical order, there are likely better ways to find each of these.

Stake 1

Players will find the first stake lodged up against a tree near the Fighting Boss of Team Starfall.

Stake 2

Players will find the second Blue Stake to the South while climbing up the waterfall. This is also near the location of the Ruin where Chi-Yu is.

Stake 3

Heading further towards the south, players will find another stake inside of the ruins in this area. There are also some high-level Pokemon in this area, so make sure you’re stocked up on items.

Stake 4

Fast traveling from Levincia, players will be able to find this blue stake just north of the electric gym leader, on the top of a small cliff area.

Stake 5

This stake will be found on the outer crust of Glaseado Mountain. Players will be able to access this quickly from Dalizapa Passage or East Province (Area Three).

Stake 6

Players will need to navigate through the Tagtree Thicket and climb up a small cliff face to be able to claim this Blue Stake. It is located near the north of this forest area.

Stake 7

Located to the West of Glaceado Mountain, players can utilize the North Province (Area One) Watchtower to make their way here faster. It is located on the top of a small mountain.

Stake 8

Near the beach at the northernmost portion of Glaceado Mountain, players will need to descend the face of the titular mountain to claim this stake.

Chi-Yu Shrine Location

Returning to the area near Stake 2, players will need to climb up the waterfall once more, but make their way inside the small cave located near the top. Once players have made their way inside, they will find a bright blue seal that can be touched and opened, revealing Chi-Yu.

Ting-Lu Black Stake Locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Each of these locations is numbered for players to be able to find, and while we went in numerical order, there are likely better ways to find each of these.

Stake 1

Located on one of the Cassroya Lake islands, this stake is almost impossible to miss. We had already grabbed it before the photo, but it is very obvious to find.

Stake 2

To the south of the island where the first stake is found, this one is slightly thicker. It is located in the lowest part of this small area.

Stake 3

Found near the river to the south of Casseroya Lake, players will need to search below the cave where the 4th stake is found.

Stake 4

Inside the cave, players can either drop through the roof or use their legendary Pokemon to climb the rock formation inside.

Stake 5

On the outer rim of Casseroya Lake, players will find this stake next to the large tree in this location.

Stake 6

Heading north from Stake 5, players will find this on the outer portion of the Socarrat Trail to find this stake near the water.

Stake 7

Off Glaseado Mountain, players will find this stake by exploring the outer edges of Socarrat Trail and climbing up the mountain.

Stake 8

This final stake is found by climbing up the waterfall and locating it next to a large rock. There may also be swarms of Pokemon in this area.

Ting-Lu Shrine Location

Heading towards the middle of the dip in Socarrat Trail, players will need to follow the small slope downwards to find and battle the level 60 Ting-Lu. If they are defeated, they will instantly respawn for another capture attempt.

Chien-Pao Black Stake Locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Each of these locations is numbered for players to be able to find, and while we went in numerical order, there are likely better ways to find each of these.

Stake 1

The first stake on this list is located on the outskirts of Cascarrafa, by this large tree.

Stake 2

Located near a Fast Travel Watchtower, players will be able to find this Black Stake located on a small cliff edge.

Stake 3

Located at the split between dirt and stone, this stake is located at the bottom of the mountain range in a small crack of two different types of terrain.

Stake 4

Players searching for this Stake will need to jump into the middle of a large bullseye-shaped cavern and land in the middle.

Stake 5

Located near the West Province (Area One) – Central Fast Travel Waypoint, players will just need to crest the mountain and find this on a small cliff on the other side.

Stake 6

One of the more tricky Stakes to find, players will need to approach the highest Alfornada cave and drop down on the east side. They will find this smaller cave located on the lower level, with the stake located inside.

Players will know they are in the right spot when they see the location listed above, alongside the trainer waiting outside of the area.

Stake 7

Overlooking town, players will find this Stake located on a small cliff near the mountain. Climb up it, and they will be able to spot it.

Stake 8

Using the South Province (Area Four) Watchtower fast travel point, players will want to head west until they come across this waterfall. Jump across on your legendary to claim it.

Chien-Pao Shrine Location

Located near the Southern Side of the Asado Desert, players will need to climb up the side of a mountain and drop down onto a precipice that houses the home of this white Mink/white Tiger Pokemon. Chien-Pao is Level 60 and can be instantly re-challenge if they are knocked out in battle.

Wo-Chien Black Stake Locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Each of these locations is numbered for players to be able to find, and while we went in numerical order, there are likely better ways to find each of these.

Stake 1

Starting at Los Platos, players will want to head south until they find this stake on a small plateau.

Stake 2

The second stake is located to the northeast of the Los Platos Pokemon Center, players will find it on a small cliff.

Stake 3

Players can find this stake at the top of the spiral mountain located in South Province (Area One). Climb to the top and players can locate it here.

Stake 4

Located near the shrine, and close to the water, players will find this Stake on the top of a small hill.

Stake 5

Players will find this on a small, jutting plateau near the Mesagoza (East Gate) waypoint. Drop down from the bridge to find it.

Stake 6

Players will find this stake near the South Province (Area Three) Pokemon Center. Climb up the rock faces to locate and pull it.

Stake 7

Players can use the South Province (Area Three) Watchtower to locate this stake quickly and easily. They may even be able to glide directly down to it to access it faster than ever.

Stake 8

Located almost on top of the Artazon (West) Pokemon Center, players will just need to climb the rocks to the east to locate and find this final stake.

Wo-Chien Shrine Location in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Located fairly close the Stake #4, players will need to drop down into this area to locate and open the Shrine once all of the stakes have been pulled. Players will be able to battle and capture the Level 60 Wo-Chien, who will immediately respawn if they are knocked out.

Now that players have every Shrine Location alongside all Stakes in the game, the hunt is on! With players scrambling to finish off the Pokedex and collect their new favorite Pokemon, having a definitive guide on where to find these elusive items can make your Pokemon Scarlet and Violet experience so much more enjoyable.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 24th, 2022