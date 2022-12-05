In Marvel’s Midnight Suns, players need to find four elemental rods in order to progress through Agatha’s questline and obtain a Moon Seal, capable of unlocking a new trial and thus a new traversal ability. But where can you find all of the seals available in the game? Now in order to help you unlock all of the secrets hidden within the game’s hub as fast as possible, here are all the Elemental Rod locations in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

All 4 Elemental Rod Locations in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Fire Rod Location

The Fire Rod can be found by heading to the Chapel. Once there, you will be able to find the item on the altar showcased below.

Water Rod Location

The Water Rod can be found by heading to the pool, located in The Grotto area. Once there you will be able to find the rod below the bridge leading to the Barracks.

Air Rod Location

Following your meeting with Agatha during the second night, you will be able to get the Air Rod by heading to the southwest portion of the map, where you will be able to use Open to unlock the Agatha’s Altar area.

Once you do that, you will be able to find the Rod by heading right (north from the map view) until you find another door. Once again use Open and continue the path towards the Whispering Wood area. Once there, you will be able to find the Air Rod on the altar showcased below.

Earth Rod Location

Just like with the Air Rod, you will need to have met Agatha and unlocked the ability to open the stone doors in order to get the Earth Rod. Once you do that, you will be able to find the Rod by heading to the Hunter’s Folly area and then using the ability to open your mausoleum. The Earth Rod will be located right by the door.

You can play Marvel’s Midnight Suns right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2022