All 5 Old Weapon Testing Ground Chest Locations in Honkai Star Rail

Added in Version 1.4 “Jolted Awake from a Winter Dream,” the Old Weapon Testing Ground is a new area on Jarilo-VI in Honkai Star Rail. Located near the city of Belobog, this ancient site is home to the Aetherium Wars event that places a Pokemon-style twist on Honkai Star Rail’s combat system. Just like every other explorable area in Honkai Star Rail, there are multiple treasure chests to collect throughout the Old Weapon Testing Ground.

Old Weapon Testing Ground Chest Locations

There are 5 total treasure chests in the Old Weapon Testing Ground on Jarilo-VI. You can see their locations marked on the map below.

Since there aren’t that many chests and there isn’t much area to explore in the Old Weapon Testing Ground, finding and collecting all of the region’s treasure should be a breeze. However, many players find themselves stuck with 4/5 chests because the last one is locked behind a prerequisite.

Where is the 5th Old Weapon Testing Ground Chest?

The fifth and final Old Weapon Testing Ground Chest is located on the first floor of the area, which can be accessed by the lift to the north of the teleport waypoint. However, the IPC guard standing in front of the lift won’t let you use it until you progress far enough in the Aetherium Wars event quest line.

You’ll unlock the Aetherium Wars questline after finishing Version 1.4’s Trailblaze Continuance mission that introduces you to Topaz and Numby. After progressing far enough in the Interastral Tournament Festival mission and participating in the Aetherium Wars event, you’ll be taken to the first floor of the Old Weapon Testing Ground so you can grab the last chest.

- This article was updated on October 11th, 2023