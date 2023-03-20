All 53 Sonic Frontiers Juke Box Songs and How to Get Them

Image: Sega

Are you wondering what all 53 Sonic Frontiers Juke Box songs are and how to get them? The Sights, Sounds, and Speed update is the first planned DLC of three that will be released on March 22, 2023. This update includes new features like Photo Mode, Challenge Mode, Battle Rush Mode, and the Juke Box. The new Juke Box feature will allow you to listen to popular tracks from Sonic Frontiers and other past Sonic games.

How To Get All 53 Sonic Frontiers Jukebox Songs

There are a total of 53 songs that you can listen to any time you are in an open zone (the Juke Box will be unavailable otherwise). You will have 13 songs unlocked by default and must unlock the other 40 by collecting Sound Memories spread across the five islands. As shown in the picture above, you can identify a Sound Memory as an Orange Music Note.

Here are the confirmed songs we know you will be able to access in the Juke Box:

“Angel Island” (Sonic 3)

“Emerald Coast – Act 1” (Sonic Generations)

“I’m Here” (Sonic Frontiers)

“It Doesn’t Matter” (Sonic Adventure)

“Kingdom Valley” (Sonic the Hedgehog)

“Mushroom Hill” (Sonic & Knuckles)

“Mystic Ruin” (Sonic Adventure)

“Palmtree Panic” (Sonic the Hedgehog)

“Red Mountain” (Sonic Adventure)

“Sky Sanctuary” (Sonic Generations)

“Stardust Speedway (US Ver.)” (Sonic the Hedgehog)

“Deep Woods” (Sonic and the Black Knight)

“Emerald Coast – Act 2” (Sonic Generations)

“Live & Learn” (Sonic Adventure 2)

“Open Your Heart” (Sonic Adventure)

“Reach For The Stars (Recolors)” (Sonic Colors Ultimate)

“Sand Oasis” (Sonic and the Secret Rings)

“Seaside Hill” (Sonic Heroes)

“Wave Ocean” (Sonic the Hedgehog)

We will update this list to include the remaining songs once officially supplied when the DLC drops.

We have some good news for those of you who are collectible completionists. Memory Tokens and other collectibles do not contribute to your overall completion percentage. This means that Sound Memories should fall in the same category and won’t require you to collect them if you do not want to because they will not impact your completion percentage.

