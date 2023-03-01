All Achievements and Trophies in Octopath Traveler 2

Image: Square Enix

Octopath Traveler 2 brings a new set of travelers, new stories, and new Achievements and Trophies to unlock. The JRPG is filled to the brim with side stories, hidden secrets, and dramatic battles, all of which will need to be completed in order to finish the full list. While Xbox fans are missing out and the Nintendo Switch doesn’t have an Achievement system, players on PS4, PS5, and Steam can unlock Achievements and Trophies in Octopath Traveler 2.

Every Achievement and Trophy in Octopath Traveler 2

Octopath Traveler 2 has a total of 33 Achievements and Trophies. The full list will require you to see and experience nearly everything the game offers. On top of being a massive and long JRPG (with eight individual stories to complete), you will need to travel everywhere, unlock every secondary job, and complete all side stories.

While the requirements are hefty, there are a few positives the list has going for it, mainly that there aren’t any missable Achievements or Trophies nor will you need to do multiple runs to finish the list.

While the descriptions are pretty vague, some of the Achievements and Trophies are hidden and contain mild story spoilers. Here is every Achievement and Trophy in Octopath Traveler 2:

A Story All Your Own: Unlocked all trophies.

First Break: Broke an enemy for the first time in battle.

Max Boost: Acted at maximum boost for the first time.

A New Skill: Learned a skill for the first time.

The Journey Begins: Embarked on a journey.

Setting Sail: Rode the ferry to a new land.

Eight Travelers: Gathered all eight travelers.

An Answer, A Journey: Completed Osvald’s story.

Eir’s Apothecaries: Completed Castti’s story.

The Collar Removed: Completed Throné’s story.

Protector of the Island: Completed Ochette’s story.

The Road to Prosperity: Completed Partitio’s story.

Agnea the Star: Completed Agnea’s story.

The Truth Lies in the Flame: Completed Temenos’s story.

Clear Skies: Completed Hikari’s story.

Master of Your Craft: Learned a job’s divine skill.

By the Light of the Heart: Completed Agnea and Hikari’s Crossed Path.

The Detective and His Assistant: Completed Temenos and Throné’s Crossed Path.

A Peaceful Little Forest: Completed Castti and Ochette’s Crossed Path.

Mysteries of the Night: Completed Osvald and Partitio’s Crossed Path.

Dawn Breaks: Returned dawn to the world.

Octopath Traveler: Approached the end of your journey.

EX Skill Master: Learned all EX skills.

Job Master: Learned all secondary jobs.

Master of Solistia: Traveled to every location on the map.

Hard Hitter: Dealt 9,999 or more damage.

Gate to the Netherworld: Defeated the netherworldly threat.

Worth the Detour: Finished all side stories.

Record Collector: Obtained all records.

Battle-Tested Gear: Obtained all battle-tested equipment.

Informed Adventurer: Gleaned information from 100 townspeople.

Octopath Traveler…?: Brought along four townspeople at once.

100 Out Cold: Soothed or knocked 100 townspeople unconscious.

- This article was updated on March 1st, 2023