Star Ocean: The Divine Force is here, and players could not be more excited to dive right back into the universe of the acclaimed Syfy JRPG franchise. But how many topics/achievements does the game have, and more importantly, how can you unlock each of them? Now, in order to help you get all of the trophies and achievements featured on Star Ocean: The Divine Force, here are all the trophies/achievements and how to unlock them.

All Achievements and Trophies in Star Ocean: The Divine Force

Overall, you can earn a total of 54 different achievements/trophies on Star Ocean: The Divine Force, all of which are rewards for, in true JRPG fashion, defeating certain enemies, progressing through the main storyline, completing certain challenges, and unlocking certain mechanics and endings. With that said, you can check out how to unlock all the trophies and achievements in Star Ocean: The Divine Force below:

Many story-related trophies/achievements will feature the description ”Unlocked during the main storyline” or variants of it in order to avoid giving spoilers.

Encounter with the Unknown: Can be acquired by defeating the Colossus on Mhedume Ruins.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, via Steam.

- This article was updated on October 27th, 2022