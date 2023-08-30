Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Fighters, Paladins, Rangers, and Bards will be able to use Fighter Styles to improve their combat capabilities and, in some cases, add a little bit of caffeine to their builds in Baldur’s Gate 3. But which of the game’s Fighting Styles are the best?

All Baldur’s Gate 3 Fighting Styles, Ranked

Depending on your class of choice, you can make use of one among a selection of 6 Fighting Styles in Baldur’s Gate 3. Fighters be able to pick one among all 6 styles at level 1, Paladins and Rangers will be able to pick one among 5 of them at level 2, and Bards will be able to select between 2 after selecting the College of Swords subclass.

Here are all the fighting styles in Baldur’s Gate 3, ranked from worst to best.

6. Defense

As its name implies, Defense will give your character a 1+ bonus in AC (Armour Class) if you are wearing any kind of armor. Your Armour Class helps dictate the damage you will receive from attacks, as well as the probability of your character dodging them.

Although having a good AC stat is especially valuable for Fighters making use of the Riposte Maneuver, picking Defense is unadvised for most builds given how all of the remaining styles will make way more impact. The style is available for Fighters, Paladins, and Rangers.

5. Protection

The nichest of the game’s available Fighting Styles, Protection allows you to add a disadvantage to any enemy who attacks a party member within 5 meters from your character. The style is exclusive to the Fighter class and will only be active if your character is wielding a shield.

Protection is ideal for those looking to build characters focused on tanking damage, performing reactions, and keeping the party’s most fragile units alive. Given its situational nature, picking it is not recommended for most builds.

4. Archery

Archery will allow you to get a +2 bonus in throws when performing ranged weapon attacks. The Style is the best for those looking to build a character focused on making use of the said weapons, but can also be a great pick for hybrid builds focused on Dexterity. Archery can only be picked by Fighters, Paladins, and Rangers.

3. Dueling

The close-quarters variant to Archery, Dueling will allow you to get a +2 damage after each attack when only wielding a weapon in one hand.

The Style is tailor-made as well as the premier one for those looking to bring the most out of Sword + Shield builds, as it will allow you to deal great damage while staying strong and protecting your party. Fighters, Bards, Paladins, and Rangers can select the style.

2. Two-Weapon Fighting

A style sure to bring the most out of builds focused on dexterity and one that clinched the second spot in our list given its potential, Two-Weapon Fighting allows you to add your ability modifier to your off-hand weapon.

To use the style to its fullest, remember to pick the Dual Wielder Feat as soon as possible, as the feat will allow you to wield 2 versatile weapons at the same time. Like Dueling, the style is available for all classes capable of picking Fighting Styles.

1. Great Weapon Fighting

In our opinion the best Fighting Style in the game, Great Weapon Fighting can be chosen by Fighters, Paladins, and Rangers and will allow you to reroll after getting a 1 or 2 when attacking with a weapon wielded with both hands.

The style is a must for all looking to make the most out of their attacking rolls and paving the way forward. Like Defense, Great Weapon Fighting is especially lethal for Fighters using Riposte.

