All Bosses in Warframe The Duviri Paradox

Warframe: The Duviri Paradox adds a lot of content to the long-running game, including a new mount, quests, and, most importantly, bosses. While there are only a few bosses in the Duviri Paradox update, the three included are tough and offer a fun challenge for fans of the game. Read on if you are interested in all the bosses in the Duviri Paradox, as we will explain when you encounter them during the main quest and how to summon the final boss.

Every Boss in Warframe Duviri Paradox

The Duviri Paradox offers three bosses, two considered mini-boss and the final boss. Below is the complete list of bosses in the latest Warframe update.

Thrax Chest Guardian (mini-boss)

Shrine Thrax (mini-boss)

Orowyrm (final boss)

Thrax Chest Guardian and Shrine Thrax mini-boss locations

You will encounter the Thrax Chest Guardian at the end of The Prince of Fire section of the main quest. After going through this section, a small circle will appear on your mini-map, indicating the chest’s location. Make your way to this chest to interact with it — leading to the summoning of the Thrax Chest Guardian. Defeat it for the reward inside.

For the Shrine Thrax mini-boss, players will encounter at the end of the Covetous Courtier section of the main quest when you are sent on the hunt for pieces of the shrine. After defeating the waves of enemies and collecting the shrine pieces that they drop — returning to the main shrine will summon the Thrax.

How to Locate the Orowyrm Final Boss

The final boss of the Duviri Paradox main quest is the Orowyrm. While this is the last objective of the quest, the game doesn’t make it clear how to summon it. First, you need to ensure all goals of the Duviri quest are done and out of the way. Next, head to Tenshin in his cave (the central hub) and collect the Orvius from him.

Next, fly up into the sky and start your hunt to find the Orowyrm. It took me a while to find Orowyrm, but you will know you are getting close when projectiles start hurling toward you. So keep patient and fly around with your head on a swivel, and you will eventually encounter the Orowyrm.

