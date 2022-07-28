All Characters and Monsters in Digimon Survive

If you’re looking to make your way into the darker side of the world of digital monsters, Digimon Survive may scratch that itch for you. As you make your way through this visual-novel/strategy hybrid, you’ll come across plenty of familiar faces, while playing with a whole new cast of characters that you’ve never experienced before.

Let’s get to know some of these new characters, and find out how many Digimon have made their way into the game. Here is the new cast of Digimon Survive, alongside the list of all known Digimon that will be in the game!

Digimon – All Characters and Digimon In The Game

As you make your way through this journey, you’ll have plenty of new faces to see, as well as many familiar digital monsters to get to know and love. Let’s see who is on the main supporting roster in this new title!

Takuma Momozuka and Agumon

Takuma is the main character of this story, and as you make your way through this new adventure, you’ll pair up with Agumon as you find yourself in a strange new dimension. How did you get here, and how did this Digimon find you? The mystery is yours to unravel and discover along the way.

Minoru Hyuuga and Falcomon

A friend of Takuma, you’ll come to know him as a clumsy clown, but a loveable one at that. Cracking jokes, and helping keep things level, you’ll find plenty of humor with Minoru. His partner Digimon is Falcomon, which will help keep him in the straight when he needs to be.

Aoi Shibuya and Labramon

Aoi is one of the oldest in the group and comes across as a stern and helpful friend to have on your journey. You’ll come across her and her Digimon Labramon, who will help out in many different ways throughout the story, and help keep things on the proper path.

Ryo Tominaga and Kunemon

Ryo looks tough but is actually a big old softy when it comes to exploring this new dimension that you find yourself in. You’ll find that the is reliable, but can also be scared by his own shadow. Alongside Kunemon, you’ll find they’re a great addition to the team and can offer some help during a trying time.

Kaito Shinonome and Dracmon

Kaito is ready to dish out a fair hand to anyone that deserves it, so make sure that you stay off of his bad side. However, on the other side of the coin, his Digimon Dracmon is known to be a trickster, so getting into some situations that may be a little fuzzy is all part of the job. The perfect pairing of Justice and Mayhem.

Miu Shinonome and Syakomon

The younger sister of Kaito, Miu is obsessed with anything dark and destructive, making her brother’s life a living hell as he tries his best to protect her. She tends to speak in clues and rhymes, so you’ll want to make sure that she’s not trying to lay a riddle down on you that you won’t understand. She is paired up with Syakomon, which helps her stay a little more grounded in reality.

Shuji Kayma and Lopmon

While Shuji is the oldest of the group, he is also under a lot of pressure from family and friends. You’ll notice that he’s a bit uptight, which makes the pairing with Lopmon a great option. Lopmon is immature, acts like a child, and doesn’t care about the larger social pressures of the world, so maybe they can work together to help Shuji get a bit looser in life.

Saki Kimishima and Floramon

Saki is always ready to help the crew, and she is one of those that always looks at the bright side, no matter how dark things may really be. Paired up with Floramon, this is the most natural pairing of the group, as they both look to spread positivity and happiness to those around them.

You’ll also come across a few other humans in this digital world, including The Professor, Haru, and Miyuki, so make sure that you’re ready to interact with plenty of characters while you are trapped in this alternate dimension. You’ll also want to make sure that you’re ready to find plenty of different Digimon that you can add to your team, and prepare to fight.

Confirmed by the designers of the game, there will be over one hundred Digimon that you can run into while you’re in this world, and while there is no full list yet, here are all of the Digimon that are currently confirmed for the game:

Agumon

Angemon

Angewomon

Anubimon

Archnemon

Baihumon

Beelzebumon

Betamon

Birdramon

Blossomon

Cerberumon

Cyclomon

Deltamon

Delumon

Diatrymon

Diatrymon

Dobermon

Dokugumon

Dracmon

Dukemon

Etemon

Falcomon

Fangmon

Floramon

Flymon

Gabumon

Garudamon

Garurumon

Gazimon

Gomamon

Gottsumon

Greymon

Growmon

Guardromon

Guilmon

Ikkakumon

Jewelbeemon

Kabuterimon

Kunemon

Kuwagamon

Labramon

Leomon

Lilimon

Lopmon

Marin Devimon

Mega Seadramon

Megalo Growmon

Meramon

Mermaimon

Metal Garurumon

Metal Greymon

Metal Seadramon

Monzaemon

Mugendramon

Numemon

Okuwamon

Palmon

Panjyamon

Patamon

Piemon

Piyomon

Renamon

Saber Leomon

Sakuyamon

Sangloupmon

Sangloupmon

Seadramon

Shakomon

Shellmon

Syakomon

Tailmon

Taomon

Tentomon

Togemon

Triceramon

Tuskmon

Tyrannomon

Vamdemon

Vegimon

War Greymon

Wendimon

Were Garurumon

Xuanwumon

Yatagaramon

There are plenty of exciting Digimon that are waiting for you in this new world, so make sure that you’re ready by bookmarking our Digimon Survive Guide Section, so you’re able to keep up with everything once the game launches! You’ll find a few tips and tricks to get you started, such as pre-order bonuses, how to unlock a special Digimon, and all of the voice actors for the game!

Digimon Survive will be available on July 29th, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It will be available on July 30th for Steam.