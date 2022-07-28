All Pre-Order Bonuses for Digimon Survive

If you’re looking to make an exciting journey into the world of digital monsters and visual novels, it seems that Digimon Survive is going to be something to keep on your radar. If you’re looking to learn more about your friends, while engaging in exciting tactical battles, this may be one of the most exciting games of the year for you.

If you’re planning on pre-ordering this game, you be trying to find out of there are any special bonuses that you’ll be able to get your hands on. Let’s dive in and find out if you’ll be able to get some excellent bonuses for pre-ordering, or if there is nothing of note for the game.

Digimon Survive – Pre-Order Bonuses

If you’re excited to get into this apocalyptic world of digital monsters, you aren’t alone. Fans have been excited about this title ever since its announcement, especially with its unique blend of Visual Novel aspects that go hand in hand with its strategy gameplay. Make sure that you’re managing your karma correctly, as it could make or break a chance for you to make a new friend with a Digimon that you’ve been wanting to get your hands on.

However, if you’re pre-ordering the game, there aren’t a whole lot of exciting perks to get, besides a chance to get a special Digimon in the game, alongside an item to help you manage your health in the game. By pre-ordering, you’ll get access to these items:

Guilmon/Gallantmon

HP Support Equipment

If you haven’t preordered the game yet, you’ll be able to get your hands on a physical copy through sites like GameStop, Best Buy, Target, Amazon, and more. If you want to get your hands on a digital copy, you’ll be able to get it on your PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and exclusively on Steam for PC. Make sure that you’re ready to survive by keeping your eyes peeled on our Digimon Survive Guide Section, which will contain plenty of helpful hints and tricks to help you last in this wasteland!

Digimon Survive will be available on July 29th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It will be available on July 30th on Steam.