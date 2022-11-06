All Cult of the Lamb Map Icons, Explained

Outside of Cult management and daily sermons, one of the most significant parts of gameplay within Cult of the Lamb are the crusades you will have to go on to collect resources and followers and eventually face the bishops. But these crusades are not as simple as they sound, and there are several elements to the map which you will need to become familiar with should you want to maximize the output of each dungeon. So read on to find out everything you need about map icons in Cult of the Lamb.

Every Map Icon in Cult of the Lamb

During the crusades in Cult of the Lamb, you will encounter several icons within each map to mark your journey. In total, across all four dungeons, there are 14 different icons that all benefit your adventure in one way or another. For example, while some propose a more significant threat with more enemies, others will provide some time to forage for food or resources to take back to your cult. These icons are essential to know the ins and outs of, especially since they can be so vital to your journey.

Each area you visit will have a different length map. Darkwood is predominantly the most accessible area to face since it has a relatively small map and is incredibly easy to navigate; however, this usually means you won’t experience many new and rewarding icons. But once you reach Anchordeep and Silk Cradle, you’ll begin to experience many different icons, so it’s essential to know which ones are worth visiting to make the most of each of your crusades.

Normal Fight

Standard run-of-the-mill combat will be signified on the map by an inverted crucifix. There’s nothing particularly out of the ordinary with these areas, and you will experience these more than anything else during the crusades. These areas consist of several rooms you will have to explore, slaying enemies until you reach the staircase to the next place, but at least it’s an excellent excuse to farm some materials and practice with your weapon before facing the final boss.

Hearts

These map areas are precious for any player who has taken a beating during the rest of the crusade. There’s no denying that health is hard to come by in Cult of the Lamb, so it’s best to ensure you have ample hearts when necessary. These areas will be marked with a heart on the crusade map and consist of one room where you will visit an NPC called Ratoo. He will restore the Lamb to total health with a few additional blue hearts to ensure you can progress through the rest of the map.

Coins

For a player desperate to get some extra cash, these coin rooms are vital to visit. Signified by a coin on the map, these areas are similar to standard fights, but the resource will be in excess. So rather than collecting something like Stone or Lumber, you can line your pockets with some extra gold before facing the last heretic.

Lumber and Stone

During the early hours of your time with Cult of the Lamb, you will need to make sure you have as much Lumber and Stone as possible, as once you start crafting, they will be in incredibly short supply. Lumber rooms are marked with a log on the overview map and consist of a single room filled with trees or buildings to destroy, all of which drop an ample supply of wood for you to collect and take home to craft your decorations. Stone rooms work similarly, yet are symbolized by a rock icon on the map, and the room will be filled with large stones instead of a log.

Food

Keeping your cult happy and healthy is another essential part of Cult of the Lamb, so you must also ensure you’re keeping them fed. Alongside growing your own food and making the most of the extra hands at camp, you’ll need to gather a few additional resources along the journey to ensure you have the right ingredients when it’s dinner time. Food rooms are signified by a turnip and a few berries on the map, and each room is filled with berry bushes ready to be harvested. For an extra meal or two, be sure to destroy the campfires made by heretics for a few bits of meat to drop.

Event

Event Rooms are remarkably unpredictable. They are symbolized by a question mark on the map and can host a variety of things, both good and bad. While one event may allow you to increase the loyalty and devotion of one of your followers, there’s a chance you may walk away with every enemy you’re about to encounter strengthened. Therefore, these rooms are worth the risk if you find them since they can potentially buff the rest of your experience within the crusade but be prepared for it to have detrimental effects too. They consist of one room where you will interact with an NPC and see what they offer.

Follower

Follower nodes are vital to visit for anyone looking to increase the footfall at their cult, especially when trying to access the final area to meet The One Who Waits. These areas are signified by a figure praying on their knees, and within each follower room, you will have to face several waves of enemies before reaching your new animal pal. However, visiting one of these rooms alongside meeting the miniboss will guarantee at least two new followers, so it’s worth stopping if you can face the hordes of oncoming enemies.

Shop

Like the event node, Shop spaces can also be sporadic in their stock. Occasionally, these will be another way to access new followers, but they may also grant you access to things like decor blueprints or tarot cards. More often than not, you will need to exchange gold for goods, but you may stumble across a deal now and then. These icons are signified by a small house on the map, and for an insight into what they will stock, keep an eye out for the red ribbon at the bottom of the diamond. Once again, these areas consist of one room where you can access the shop before heading to the next area.

Tarot

Tarot icons are the key to visiting Clauneck, in case you haven’t encountered his tent during your crusade. These areas are signified by a single card, and consist of a single room where you can speak to Clauneck and select your tarot card. However, if you have the doctrine in place, which pulls four tarot cards at the beginning of the crusade, you will not have access to any further tarot during your time with the game. So Clauneck’s areas will not appear on the map at all.

Bones

Symbolized by two bones on the maps, these areas are primarily there to harvest bones. So whether you need to collect for the following funeral, for a follower request, or to create some haunting decorations for your cult, these rooms are a must-visit. Like Stone and Lumber rooms, you can spend time destroying structures to harvest the resources before moving on.

Pray

The Pray rooms are signified by a red crown icon on the map, and you can visit these rooms and receive some perks. Unlike the event rooms, these rewards are predominantly positive and come as gifts from The One Who Waits. These rooms also consist of a single area with an altar where the prayer will commence.

Miniboss

At the end of each crusade, you will have to face a miniboss. These are marked at the top of each map by a skull and two daggers and are essentially the end point of each crusade. You will enter one large hall and face a large boss in these areas. Once defeated, you can select one of three rewards and indoctrinate a new follower. These minibosses usually lead to the final Bishop fight if you have gone through the crusade four times.

Bishop Fight

Bishop Fights are signified by a similar crown icon to the prayer icons, but instead of showcasing a red eye, they will have a diamond-shaped green eye. These boss battles are far more intense than minibosses, and you should be sure to have total health before entering the final fight. These areas will only appear once you have visited and completed a dungeon four times and will take the place of the miniboss logos. They consist of a large hall, which you will enter before engaging in the final battle with one of the four bishops.

Alongside standard icons showcased across the entire crusade map, there is a chance that each area you explore will have an additional bonus signified by a red ribbon below the icon. For example, the shop icon will tell you what’s for sale, be it decor or a new follower, there’s a chance that the loss of red hearts can bring blue hearts forward or something as simple as double gold. When looking for the ideal path to take, depending on whether you’re going on a crusade for something in particular, it’s essential to keep an eye on the map. No two crusades will ever be the same, which is part of the charm of Cult of the Lamb.

Cult of the Lamb is available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on November 6th, 2022