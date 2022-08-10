Leshy is the first Bishop boss in Cult of the Lamb and, while its name may sound cute, it is a terrifying beast. With rows of teeth, spit attacks, and summoned minions, Leshy is the first of many challenging bosses. Here is how to defeat Leshy in Cult of the Lamb.

How to Defeat Leshy in Cult of the Lamb

As mentioned previously, Leshy is the Bishop of Darkwood and is the first major boss that you’ll face. In order to defeat him, you’ll need to know what attacks to expect from him. Leshy has a spit attack, a burrow and emerge attack, and a summon move. The key to taking down Leshy is choosing your moment to melee him.

If you are meleeing Leshy up close, you will easily be out of the way of his spit attack. If Leshy is summoning, he is open to melee attacks. The only time to take a break from meleeing Leshy is when he burrows because spikes will emerge as he travels and damage you if you are too close.

Once Leshy is at half health, he will perform a dive attack which is easily avoidable by dodging away from the target. In the second half of the fight, Leshy will roar and do a wave spike attack. So, when he roars, dodge away. He will also perform a ground pound attack with three swings. As long as you dodge out of the way, you won’t get hit by that attack.

Continue to perform melee attacks and use your curse if it has good range and you’ll defeat Leshy in no time. If you’re interested in more helpful guides, head on over to our Cult of the Lamb page. We’ve covered how to unlock all of the follower forms, how to farm devotion, and much more.

Cult of the Lamb is available on August 11, 2022, on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, macOS, and PC.