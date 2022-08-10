How To Unlock Recipes In Cult Of The Lamb

If you’re looking to keep your followers happy in Cult Of The Lamb, you’re going to need to put on your chef hat and start whipping up meals to keep them from starving. When you first start the game, you’ll be able to make one dish, but as you keep working your way through these Cursed Lands, you’ll be able to make even more cursed dishes.

If you need help making more food, you’ll want to find out how to unlock more recipes, as you’ll come to find that your best followers are those with a full stomach. Let’s find out the easiest ways to come across new recipes in the wild, and some of the crazy items that you’ll be able to make as you journey through the Cursed Lands!

Unlocking Recipes In Cult Of The Lamb

As you make your way through the Cursed Lands, slaying foes and collecting items, you’ll find that you have multiple branching paths that you can explore, with the option to collect different types of resources, such as new followers, wood, stone, and food. You’ll want to make sure that you’re exploring all of these options at any point because continuously choosing one path will make things much harder for you in the long run.

Making sure to check out the food paths on occasion will allow you to find all sorts of ingredients, ranging from different types of meat to berries and vegetables. After you find new ingredients, you’ll be able to check out your cooking station at home, to see if anything was triggered to unlock a new meal that you’ll be able to give to your followers. Speaking of followers, sometimes they will approach you, asking you to craft them a specialty dish, such as Bowl Of Poop, which is exactly as it sounds.

Finding messes around your camp can also, disgustingly, create new dishes. You may find that someone is craving poop, or other things, which can be whipped up into a culinary disaster. Making sure that you know what your followers like and dislike will help you in the long run, because while it may not sound great to you, you may find that they come to love it.

Make your way to the Fishing Pond where you’ll be able to find the fish…er man, and you’ll also be able to partake in a minigame where you’ll have to catch different fish, which can also be used in special dishes. You’ll find that there are plenty of different foods that you can prepare, and making sure that your followers are full will help make them more productive, allowing you time to leave them to their work, as you slay monsters to find more friends.

