There are a lot of cool life-sim structures, statues, and shrines in Cult of the Lamb that all cost devotion. Well, they cost Divine Inspiration, but in order to get one Divine Inspiration, you need to max out your devotion. Devotion is similar to faith and loyalty, but there are some differences. Here is how to farm devotion in Cult of the Lamb.

How to Farm Devotion in Cult of the Lamb

To grow your cult, you’ll need sturdier houses, bigger farms, wood and stone mines, and much more. All of that is locked behind Divine Inspiration. Since the only way to get Divine Inspiration is through devotion, you’ll want to farm as much devotion as quickly as you can.

Your followers can be commanded to worship, and will worship if there is nothing for them to do, at the shrine in the center of your cult. This will be your constant source of devotion throughout the game. If you want to maximize the amount of devotion you get, be sure to bless your followers each day to max out their loyalty meter. Once their loyalty meter is maxed out, it will reset and the follower will give you about 25 devotion.

The last tip to farm devotion fast in Cult of the Lamb is to unlock the Tabernacle, Shrine Flame Bundle, and the Grand Shelter as soon as possible. The Tabernacle acts as another shrine that your followers can pray to, the Shrine Flame Bundle will boost how quickly your followers deposit devotion at the central shrine when the flame is lit, and the Grand Shelter will gather devotion from your followers as they sleep.

You’ll want to increase your Cult level as well to improve your central shrine. If you do all of that, you will be farming tons of devotion in no time. If you’re looking for more ways to improve your cult, check out our Cult of the Lamb page for more.

Cult of the Lamb is available on August 11, 2022, on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, macOS, and PC.