Every cult needs doctrine and it is no different in Cult of the Lamb. Doctrines are unlocked after reaching enough devotion and getting Commandment Stones. There are 5 categories of Doctrines that can be unlocked. You’ll be given a choice on which Doctrine you accept, meaning you will never have the option to teach the Doctrine you discard. Here are the best Doctrines in Cult of the Lamb.

As mentioned earlier, there are five categories of Doctrines in Cult of the Lamb. They are Sustenance, Afterlife, Work & Worship, Law & Order, and Possessions. Each category is pretty self-explanatory and they are all necessary to keep your cult in check.

Below is all of the Doctrines for each category. If there is an asterisk in front of it, that is the best Doctrine to choose. Here are all of the Doctrines in Cult of the Lamb:

Sustenance

Tier 1 *Ritual Fast – [Ritual] Perform a Ritual at your temple to declare a fast. Followers will not eat or be hungry for 3 days. Feasting Ritual – [Ritual] Unlock the Feasting Ritual. Throw a grand feast for your Followers to refill their hunger and gain +25 Faith.

Tier 2 Cannibal Trait – [Trait] All Cult members will gain the Cannibal Trait. +5 Faith when eating a meal made from Follower meat. *Grass Eater Trait – [Trait] All Cult members will gain the Grass Eater Trait. No negative Faith when a Follower eats a meal made from grass.

Tier 3 Ritual of the Harvest – [Ritual] Perform a Ritual at your temple that causes all seeds to immediately be ready for harvest. *Ritual of the Ocean’s Bounty – [Ritual] Perform a Ritual at your temple which for 2 days will make special fish more likely to appear while fishing. You will also catch double fish.

Tier 4 *Substances Encouraged – [Trait] All Cult members will gain the Substances Encouraged Trait. Gain 20 Faith when Brainwashing Ritual is performed. Belief in Prohibition Trait – [Trait] All Cult members will gain the Prohibitionist Trait. Increase work speed and devotion generation increased by 10% but 50% chance of Followers becoming sick after the Brainwashing Ritual.



Afterlife

Tier 1 Belief in Sacrifice Trait – [Trait] All Cult members gain the Belief in Sacrifice Trait. +20 Faith when another Cult member is sacrificed. *Belief in Afterlife Trait – [Trait] All Cult members gain the Belief in Afterlife Trait. Only lose -5 Faith when a Follower dies instead of -20.

Tier 2 Ritual of Resurrection – [Ritual] Perform a Ritual at your temple that allows you to bring a dead Follower back to life. *Funeral – [Ritual] Perform a Ritual at your temple to conduct a funeral for a recently passed Follower. Gain 20 Faith.

Tier 3 *Respect Your Elders – [Trait] All Cult members will gain the Respect Your Elders Trait. Followers receive +5 Faith for every Elder Follower in the cult. Good Die Young – [Trait] All Cult members will gain the Good Die Young Trait. Gain +10 Faith if an Elder is sacrificed, murdered, or consumed, but lose -20 Faith if an Elder dies naturally.

Tier 4 Return to the Earth – [Building] Unlocks Natural Burial Building. The corpses of the dead Followers may return to the earth by becoming fertilizer. *Grieve the Fallen – [Building] Unlocks the Grave building. Gain 2 Faith when Followers grieve at the Grave.



Work & Worship

Tier 1 *Faithful Trait – [Trait] All cult members will gain the Faithful Trait. Generate Devotion 15% faster. Industrious Trait – [Trait] All Cult members gain the Industrious Trait. Increase work speed by 15%.

Tier 2 Inspire – Inspire a Follower to significantly increase their Loyalty. Replaces the Bless action. *Intimidate – Intimidate a Follower to slightly increase their loyalty as well as make them work 10% harder for 2 days. Replaces the Bless action.

Tier 3 The Glory of Construction – [Ritual] Perform a Ritual at your temple that will immediately build all structures currently under construction. *Ritual of Enlightenment – [Ritual] Perform a Ritual at your temple that will temporarily increase devotion generation speed at your shrine by 20% for 3 days.

Tier 4 *Glory Through Toil Ritual – [Ritual] Perform a Ritual at your temple which allows your Followers to work through 3 days and nights without getting tired. Holy Day – [Ritual] Perform a Ritual at your temple declaring a day of rest. Your Followers will not work that day and gain +80 Faith.



Law & Order

Tier 1 Murder Follower – Unlocks the Murder Follower action, a simple solution to many problems, but some followers may find this upsetting… if they’re awake to witness it. *Ascend Follower Ritual – [Ritual] Perform a Ritual at your temple in which you can ascend a Follower’s spirit to a higher plane of existence. All Followers gain Loyalty.

Tier 2 *Ritualistic Fight Pit – [Ritual] Perform a Ritual at your temple in which two followers fight to the death – unless you’re feeling merciful. Wedding – [Ritual] Perform a Ritual at your temple so you can marry one of your Followers. Gain 30 Faith.

Tier 3 Belief in Original Sin Trait – [Trait] All are born guilty. Reduced faith loss when putting a Follower in Jail who is not dissenting. *Belief in Absolution Trait – [Trait] Freedom above all else. Every day that begins without anyone in prison, gain +10 Faith.

Tier 4 *Loyalty Enforcer – [Ritual] Perform a Ritual at your temple in which you appoint a Follower as your Loyalty Enforcer, tasked with patrolling the Cult and raising the Loyalty of your Followers. Tax Enforcer – [Ritual] Perform a Ritual at your temple in which you appoint a Follower as your Tax Enforcer, tasked with collecting money from other Cult members.



Possessions

Tier 1 Extort Tithes – Unlocks the Extort Tithes Follower Action. Collect 1 coin from a Follower once a day. *Bribe Follower – Unlocks Bribe Follower Action. Bribe a Follower with 3 coins to increase their Loyalty.

Tier 2 Belief in Materialism Trait – [Trait] All Cult members will gain the Materialistic Trait. Gain Faith when building better sleeping quarters. *Belief in False Idols Trait – [Trait] All Cult members will gain the False Idols Trait. Gain more Faith when placing a decoration building.

Tier 3 Aims for the Poor – [Ritual] Perform a Ritual at your Temple in which you distribute Gold to all Followers to increase their Loyalty. You will also gain +10 Faith. *Ritual of Enrichment – [Ritual] Perform a Ritual at your temple in which all Followers donate coins to you.

Tier 4 Sacral Architecture – [Trait] All Cult members will gain the Sacral Arcitechture Trait. When a new building is constructed, gain +5 Faith. *Devotee Trait – [Trait] All Cult members will gain the Devotee Trait. Gain more Faith when delivering a Sermon.



And those are the best Doctrines to pick in Cult of the Lamb. While this list is subjective, picking these Doctrines will give you the best Rituals and Traits that cover all of your bases. Some are more obviously better than others, while some Doctrines are good picks either way.

If you need more help making decisions to build the best cult possible, check out our Cult of the Lamb guides.

Cult of the Lamb is available now, on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, macOS, and PC.