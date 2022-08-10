Cult of the Lamb: How to Increase Follower Faith and Loyalty

The key to a successful cult in Cult of the Lamb is follower faith and loyalty. But, faith and loyalty can seem very similar on paper; what is the difference? To build the most powerful cult you can, you’ll want to know the difference between and increase both follower faith and loyalty. Here is how to do just that in Cult of the Lamb.

The Difference Between Faith and Loyalty in Cult of the Lamb

Though Cult of the Lamb does a lot of things right, one thing that gets a bit muddy is the difference between faith and loyalty. Simply put, faith is the ever-draining circular pool in the top left corner of your screen. If faith drops, your followers will dissent from you, which can cause more followers to fall away.

Loyalty, on the other hand, is the individual progression bar that each follower has. Once the loyalty meter is full, that follower will give you around 25 devotion, which is another thing entirely. As a quick refresher, devotion is collected and used to unlock new structures for your cult.

How to Increase Faith and Loyalty in Cult of the Lamb

Now that you know the difference between faith and loyalty, you’ll want to know how to increase both quickly. The most simple ways to increase both faith and loyalty at the same time are through preaching sermons and performing rituals. Through both of these activities, you can boost follower faith and loyalty.

There are all sorts of rituals that you’ll unlock through Commandment Stones, but they all cost bones. Bones can be collected early in the game by destroying any skeletons you see during Crusades. Rituals are the fastest and most sure-fire way to boost your cult’s faith.

A useful trick for boosting loyalty so you can get more devotion and expand your cult is to bless your followers. To do this, simply interact with each follower and navigate to the bless action. This will boost their loyalty quite a bit, but can only be done once a day. You can also give your followers gifts.

And with that, you can ensure your followers maintain peak faith and loyalty in Cult of the Lamb. If you’re looking for other helpful tips and tricks to master your cult, check out our Cult of the Lamb page for more.

Cult of the Lamb will be available on August 11, 2022, on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, macOS, and PC.