All Emerald Dream Dragon Glyph Locations in World of Warcraft (WoW) Dragonflight

A new zone means new Dragon Glyphs to collect and Dragonriding Skills to learn. This guide covers the location of all eight Dragon Glyphs in the Emerald Dream, added in World of Warcraft Dragonflight: Guardians of the Dream. Don’t worry; these are the final Glyphs of the expansion. Probably.

How to Find All Dragon Glyphs in The Emerald Dream | Emerald Dream Glyph Hunter

If you have the TomTom AddOn, which I highly recommend, paste the following coordinates in-game for the exact location of each Dragon Glyph in The Emerald Dream in World of Warcraft:

/way #2200 60 30 Eye of Ysera

/way #2200 21 26 Furnace Coil

/way #2200 33 45 Smoldering Copse

/way #2200 29 21 Cinder Summit

/way #2200 45 45 Dreamsurge Basin

/way #2200 49 62 Amirdrassil

/way #2200 31 80 Whorlwing Basin

/way #2200 61 75 Wakeful Vista

Eye of Ysera Dragon Glyph

Southwest of Eye of Ysera, there’s a small floating island where you can begin a dragon race. The Dragon Glyph is floating between the two trees here.

/way #2200 60 30 Eye of Ysera

Furnace Coil Dragon Glyph

The Furnace Coil Dragon Glyph is above the highest peak overlooking the entrance to the Emerald Dream’s raid: Amirdrasil, the Dream’s Hope.

/way #2200 21 26 Furnace Coil

Smoldering Copse Dragon Glyph

The largest burnt tree in Smoldering Copse has a Dragon Glyph hiding in its branches on the left side.

/way #2200 33 45 Smoldering Copse

Cinder Summit Dragon Glyph

At the peak of Cinder Summit’s lavafall, there’s a Dragon Glyph. It’s directly above where Firebrand Fystia spawns

/way #2200 29 21 Cinder Summit

Dreamsurge Basin Dragon Glyph

Above the westmost part of the lake running through Dreamsurge Basin, there’s a Dragon Glyph hidden in the trees.

/way #2200 45 45 Dreamsurge Basin

Amirdrassil Dragon Glyph

A Dragon Glyph is floating directly above Amidrassil, right in the center. If you haven’t been paying attention to Guardian of the Dream’s story, Amirdrassil is the colossal world tree we’re trying to protect.

/way #2200 49 62 Amirdrassil

Whorlwing Basin Dragon Glyph

There’s a Dragon Glyph above a small, indistinct burrow in the southeast part of Whorlwing Basin. If you’re not using coordinates, fly to the bottom part of Whorlwing Basin from Amirdrassil, and you should see it as you arrive

/way #2200 31 80 Whorlwing Basin

Wakeful Vista Dragon Glyph

The largest tree in Wakeful Vista (not Amidrassil!) houses the final Dragon Glyph between its branches. This one was the most challenging to find, as I was either going too high or low while hunting for it.

/way #2200 61 75 Wakeful Vista

With all eight Emerald Dream Dragon Glyphs collected, you’ll earn the Emerald Dream Glyph Hunter achievement. You will also have more than enough to buy the two new Dragonriding Skills in Guardians of the Dream: Swift Skimming and Wind’s Respite.

For more Dragon Glyphs, check out our guide on all 48 Dragon Glyphs in the Dragon Isles and every Dragon Glyph in the Forbidden Reach.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2023