All Evil Genius 2 Henchmen Ranked Tier List

When you are tasked to take over the world in a diabolical way, you must have reliable Henchmen that you can trust. In Evil Genius 2, you have eleven Henchmen to choose from to help you become a mastermind. Each of these Henchmen comes with unique skills and abilities that have benefits and some possible downfalls. With the possibility of having five Henchmen on your team at a time, you will want to recruit the best options that will grant you the highest chance of achieving your goal. This tier list aims to help you with that decision as we rank all Henchmen from the S tier to the C tier.

Ranking All Henchmen in Evil Genius 2

There are no wrong choices here, but this is just what we believe to be the best to not as good. After the table below, you’ll see why we believe each Henchmen fits their specific tier level.

Tier Henchmen S Full Metal Jackie, Sir Daniel. A Dr. Magnolia Ming, Eli Barracuda, Jubei, Clara Jones. B Incendio, Fugu Furukawa. C Iris, Carl Cafard, Janet Bombe.

S Tier

These two Henchmen are the best options available in Evil Genius 2. Full Metal Jackie provides a significant degree of support through her powerful assault tactics and being able to set enemies on fire. She also has the option to provide minions with guns, adding damage. While Sir. Daniel is just as great, considering he has a camouflage ability, which will make him undetectable and reduce the number of times enemies can kill him.

A Tier

All these minions are great choices, and if you don’t have any S-ranked Henchmen, you should have every A-tier on your team. They offer excellent skills such as Dr. Magnolia Ming’s ability to release microbes of deadly force, Eli’s opportunities to one-shot enemies, Jubei’s teleportation and increased speed, and Clara’s ability to buff traps. This squad is a jack of all trades and can make a huge difference.

B Tier

These Henchmen are handy and can make a difference, but not as much as A and S tier options. Sometimes their abilities can hurt you; for example, Incendio has an ability where he can provide area damage, but this also opens the chance of friendly fire. And while Furu Furukawa has a helpful ability to poison targets, her damage output could be better and more tactical, which this game is all about.

C Tier

Considering there are no terrible Henchmen in the game, and they all have their benefits, these three options are okay, just not as helpful as the rest. Carl, Iris, and Janet Bombe all include abilities that help with the distraction of the guards, giving you more time, and Iris can heal herself. With that said, their attacks are on the lower end of the spectrum, so if you choose one of these Henchmen, make sure you have a more substantial option for better offense.

Evil Genius 2 is available now for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 11th, 2023