Are you wondering what all Fallout Shelter game show Gauntlet Quest answers are? The Game Show Gauntlet Quest is fun for your Wasteland-exploring vault dwellers. When you reach a Raider encampment, they will ask you questions based on Fallout’s lore. If you answer these questions right, you can move on to the next room. Answer all rooms correctly, and you will be rewarded. If you answer a question wrong, the raiders in your room will attack you. Here are all Fallout Shelter Game Show Gauntlet Quest Answers.
All Fallout Shelter Game Show Gauntlet Quest Answers
To qualify for the Game Show Gauntlet Quest, you must have an Overseer’s office built in your vault. The questions asked will be determined by the Weekly Quest Duration, which ranges from 14 hours to 24 hours. Here are all the Fallout Shelter Game Show Gauntlet Answers listed by their Weekly Quest Duration.
14-Hour Duration
- Who was the insane leader of the Republic of Dave?
- I’m going to say Dave
- What was Rivet City before the war?
- Aircraft Carrier
- Sarah Lyons is a member of what group?
- Brotherhood of Steel
- Who was trapped on the roof of Trinity Tower?
- Rex Goodman
15-Hour Duration
- What famous statue lost its head in the Capital Wasteland?
- Abraham Lincoln
- What little boy was trapped in a refrigerator in the Commonwealth?
- Billy
- Super Mutants were created using …
- Forced Evolutionary Virus
- What group worships the Glow?
- Children of Atom
16-Hour Duration
- Who is the most famous reporter in Diamond City?
- Piper Wright
- Who was the sheriff of Megaton?
- Lucas Simms
- What deadly creature lurks in the Salem Museum of Witchcraft?
- Deathclaw
- Who is the DJ for Galaxy News Radio?
- Three Dog
17-Hour Duration
- The children of Atom make their home in what region of the Commonwealth?
- The Glowing Sea
- Where was Lorenzo Cabot held prisoner?
- Parson State Insane Asylum
- Which of the following is not a location in the commonwealth?
- Harbor Hotel
- Where was Kellogg’s headquarters?
- Fort Hagen
18-Hour Duration
- What book was Moira trying to write?
- Wasteland Survival Guide
- What was Moira’s last name?
- Brown
- What store does Moira send the Lone Wanderer to for food?
- Super-Duper Mart
- Which of these did Moira not send the Lone Wanderer to?
- Nuka-Cola Plant
19-Hour Duration
- What is the settlement closest to Vault 111?
- Sanctuary
- Who trims the bushes in Sanctuary?
- Codsworth
- Who is hanging around the Red Rocket near Sanctuary?
- Dogmeat
- The Great War started just before which holiday?
- Halloween
20-Hour Duration
- How did the Brotherhood of Steel arrive in the Commonwealth?
- In an Airship
- What Brotherhood of Steel member took shelter in the Cambridge Police Station?
- Paladin Danse and Scribe Haylen
- Which advanced technology is used by many Brotherhood of Steel members?
- Power Armor
- What were the Brotherhood of Steel seeking at Mass Fusion HQ?
- Beryllium agitator
21-Hour Duration
- The Far Harbor island is in what former state?
- Maine
- What is DiMA?
- Synth
- What is the name of the Children of Atom base on Far Harbor island?
- The Nucleus
- Why did Kasumi Nakano run away to Acadia?
- She believed she was a synth
22-Hour Duration
- Who is the old psychic with the Minutemen?
- Mama Murphy
- What military group occupied Project Purity before it could be activated?
- Enclave
- Who is the crazy mechanic in the Railroad?
- Tinker Tom
- What eyesore did Allistair Tenpenny want gone?
- Megaton
23-Hour Duration
- Name one of the Raider gangs in Nuka-World!
- Anyone one of these three options is correct: Disciples, Operators, or The Pack
- What weapon is needed to defeat Ryker?
- Squirt Gun
- What are the Hubologists after?
- A Spaceship
- Which of these is not a flavor of Nuka-Cola?
- Nuka Fresh
24-Hour Duration
- Who were the military mercenaries in the Capital Wasteland?
- Talon Company
- What organization created Synths?
- The Institute
- What monument did Hannibal Hamlin want to restore?
- Lincoln Memorial
- What was the name of the Super Mutant Behemoth hiding in the Boston Common pond?
- Swam
Game Show Gauntlet Quest Rewards
You will earn rewards based on the Weekly Quest duration. Here are examples of rewards you will earn after completing the Game Show Gauntlet Quest:
- Bottle Caps
- Lunch Box
- Mr. Handy
- Nuka-Cola Quantum
- Pet Carrier
Fallout Shelter is available on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.
- This article was updated on November 23rd, 2022