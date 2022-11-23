Are you wondering what all Fallout Shelter game show Gauntlet Quest answers are? The Game Show Gauntlet Quest is fun for your Wasteland-exploring vault dwellers. When you reach a Raider encampment, they will ask you questions based on Fallout’s lore. If you answer these questions right, you can move on to the next room. Answer all rooms correctly, and you will be rewarded. If you answer a question wrong, the raiders in your room will attack you. Here are all Fallout Shelter Game Show Gauntlet Quest Answers.

All Fallout Shelter Game Show Gauntlet Quest Answers

To qualify for the Game Show Gauntlet Quest, you must have an Overseer’s office built in your vault. The questions asked will be determined by the Weekly Quest Duration, which ranges from 14 hours to 24 hours. Here are all the Fallout Shelter Game Show Gauntlet Answers listed by their Weekly Quest Duration.

14-Hour Duration

Who was the insane leader of the Republic of Dave? I’m going to say Dave

What was Rivet City before the war? Aircraft Carrier

Sarah Lyons is a member of what group? Brotherhood of Steel

Who was trapped on the roof of Trinity Tower? Rex Goodman



15-Hour Duration

What famous statue lost its head in the Capital Wasteland? Abraham Lincoln

What little boy was trapped in a refrigerator in the Commonwealth? Billy

Super Mutants were created using … Forced Evolutionary Virus

What group worships the Glow? Children of Atom



16-Hour Duration

Who is the most famous reporter in Diamond City? Piper Wright

Who was the sheriff of Megaton? Lucas Simms

What deadly creature lurks in the Salem Museum of Witchcraft? Deathclaw

Who is the DJ for Galaxy News Radio? Three Dog



17-Hour Duration

The children of Atom make their home in what region of the Commonwealth? The Glowing Sea

Where was Lorenzo Cabot held prisoner? Parson State Insane Asylum

Which of the following is not a location in the commonwealth? Harbor Hotel

Where was Kellogg’s headquarters? Fort Hagen



18-Hour Duration

What book was Moira trying to write? Wasteland Survival Guide

What was Moira’s last name? Brown

What store does Moira send the Lone Wanderer to for food? Super-Duper Mart

Which of these did Moira not send the Lone Wanderer to? Nuka-Cola Plant



19-Hour Duration

What is the settlement closest to Vault 111? Sanctuary

Who trims the bushes in Sanctuary? Codsworth

Who is hanging around the Red Rocket near Sanctuary? Dogmeat

The Great War started just before which holiday? Halloween



20-Hour Duration

How did the Brotherhood of Steel arrive in the Commonwealth? In an Airship

What Brotherhood of Steel member took shelter in the Cambridge Police Station? Paladin Danse and Scribe Haylen

Which advanced technology is used by many Brotherhood of Steel members? Power Armor

What were the Brotherhood of Steel seeking at Mass Fusion HQ? Beryllium agitator



21-Hour Duration

The Far Harbor island is in what former state? Maine

What is DiMA? Synth

What is the name of the Children of Atom base on Far Harbor island? The Nucleus

Why did Kasumi Nakano run away to Acadia? She believed she was a synth



22-Hour Duration

Who is the old psychic with the Minutemen? Mama Murphy

What military group occupied Project Purity before it could be activated? Enclave

Who is the crazy mechanic in the Railroad? Tinker Tom

What eyesore did Allistair Tenpenny want gone? Megaton



23-Hour Duration

Name one of the Raider gangs in Nuka-World! Anyone one of these three options is correct: Disciples, Operators, or The Pack

What weapon is needed to defeat Ryker? Squirt Gun

What are the Hubologists after? A Spaceship

Which of these is not a flavor of Nuka-Cola? Nuka Fresh



24-Hour Duration

Who were the military mercenaries in the Capital Wasteland? Talon Company

What organization created Synths? The Institute

What monument did Hannibal Hamlin want to restore? Lincoln Memorial

What was the name of the Super Mutant Behemoth hiding in the Boston Common pond? Swam



Game Show Gauntlet Quest Rewards

You will earn rewards based on the Weekly Quest duration. Here are examples of rewards you will earn after completing the Game Show Gauntlet Quest:

Bottle Caps

Lunch Box

Mr. Handy

Nuka-Cola Quantum

Pet Carrier

Fallout Shelter is available on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

- This article was updated on November 23rd, 2022