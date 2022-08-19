All Game Modes In Madden NFL 23

No matter if you’re looking to play a quick game against the computer, or a true-to-life game with your friends, Madden NFL 23 has plenty to keep you occupied for months, if not years to come. You’ll be able to get into your standard football matches with ease, be it locally, online, or against the CPU, or get yourself involved in many other options, too.

But, if you’re looking to see if your favorite mode has returned this time around, you’re in the right spot. Let’s dive in and see what Game Modes are available in the newest entry, and what you’ll have to look forward to as you keep on playing. Here’s everything you’ll need to know about all of the Game Types in Madden NFL 23!

What Game Modes Are In Madden NFL 23

From the main menu, you’ll be able to pick and choose from your favorite modes, from pick up and play, to full Franchise modes. In each of these menus, you’ll find even more options than ever before, allowing you unparalleled freedom to pick and choose exactly what you want to get into and start running with, so let’s dive into each of these options a bit more.

Play Now – Game Modes

Play Now Play real NFL matchups every week of the season, Custom Game.

Online Head to Head Play against your friends quickly.

Pro Bowl AFC vs NFC with 99 OVR Stats.

Madden Legacy Game Play an AFC vs NFC game with Madden’s favorite players.



Play With Friends – Game Modes

The Yard 3 v 3 with little regard for the rules, using custom avatars.

Online Head to Head Face off against your friends in a regular game of Football.

Superstar KO Work to knock out megastars with your friends in this co-op game mode.



Face Of The Franchise

Play through a story, where you take your created avatar through the ranks and become the MVP.

Ultimate Team

Collect Cards to create the Ultimate Team, trade with friends, and sell cards to get more.

Franchise Mode

Work as the coach of your favorite team, and work to make your team the best they’ve ever been.

Learn To Play

Learn the ropes of the game, and find out what you’ll need to do to succeed and emerge victorious in every game.

Madden NFL 23 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.