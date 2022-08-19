Madden NFL 23 Headliners: Full List of Players, Elites, Champions, and More

If you’re looking to get your hands on the best of the best in Madden NFL 23‘s Ultimate Team mode, you will want to aim for the Headliners. You’re going to see breakout stars, familiar faces, and more when you pick up a pack of these cards from the MUT Shop, and there’s a large number of them that you’re going to need to collect before you’ve got them all.
How many are there in total? Who do you have to look forward to claiming? Let’s dive right in and find out who made the cut, what position they play, and their overall rating. You may see a few surprises on this list, especially if you’re newer to the sport, or even a longtime veteran returning from a long absence on the scene. Here are all of your Headliners in Madden Ultimate Team!
All Headliners, Overall Stats, Positions, and Archetypes in Madden NFL 23
If you’re looking to find the perfect player, you need to look no further, as we have the definitive list of all currently available Headliners that are in the Ultimate Team. To get your hands on these players, you’ll need to spend a few dollars in the Madden Store and purchase Madden Points that will allow you to buy packs, with a random chance to unlock some extremely powerful players.
Here is everyone available to pull as a random draw:
|Player Name
|Overall
|Position
|Archetype
|Jalen Hurts
|89
|QB
|Scrambler
|DeMarcus Lawrence
|89
|LE
|Run Stopper
|Joe Mixon
|89
|HB
|Elusive Back
|L’Jarius Sneed
|89
|CB
|Man To Man
|Derrick Brown
|86
|DT
|Run Stopper
|Gabriel Davis
|86
|WR
|Deep Threat
|Divine Deablo
|86
|ROLB
|Run Stopper
|Donald Parham Jr
|86
|TE
|Vertical Threat
|Kwity Paye
|86
|RE
|Power Rusher
|Carson Wentz
|86
|QB
|Improviser
|James Conner
|82
|HB
|Power Back
|Caleb Farley
|82
|CB
|Man To Man
|Elijah Moore
|82
|WR
|Playmaker
|Jon Runyan
|82
|LG
|Agile
|Mykal Walker
|82
|MLB
|Run Stopper
|Milton Williams
|82
|DT
|Run Stopper
|L’Jarius Sneed
|80
|CB
|Man To Man
|Rashod Bateman
|79
|WR
|Deep Threat
|Trey Lance
|79
|QB
|Scrambler
|Eric Stokes
|79
|CB
|Man To Man
|Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
|79
|ROLB
|Speed Rusher
|Camryn Bynum
|78
|FS
|Zone
|Joseph Noteboom
|78
|LT
|Agile
|Julian Okwara
|78
|ROLB
|Speed Rusher
|Kadarius Toney
|78
|WR
|Playmaker
|Darrell Taylor
|77
|ROLB
|Speed Rusher
|Adam Trautman
|77
|TE
|Possession
|Sam Cosmi
|76
|RT
|Agile
|Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
|76
|LE
|Speed Rusher
|Rondale Moore
|75
|WR
|Playmaker
|Osa Odighizuwa
|75
|DT
|Power Rusher
|Grant Delpit
|74
|SS
|Zone
|Ben Skowronek
|74
|WR
|Physical
|Kyle Trask
|74
|QB
|Field General
|Mack Wilson Sr.
|74
|MLB
|Field General
Madden NFL 23 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.