Madden NFL 23 Headliners: Full List of Players, Elites, Champions, and More

If you’re looking to get your hands on the best of the best in Madden NFL 23‘s Ultimate Team mode, you will want to aim for the Headliners. You’re going to see breakout stars, familiar faces, and more when you pick up a pack of these cards from the MUT Shop, and there’s a large number of them that you’re going to need to collect before you’ve got them all.

How many are there in total? Who do you have to look forward to claiming? Let’s dive right in and find out who made the cut, what position they play, and their overall rating. You may see a few surprises on this list, especially if you’re newer to the sport, or even a longtime veteran returning from a long absence on the scene. Here are all of your Headliners in Madden Ultimate Team!

All Headliners, Overall Stats, Positions, and Archetypes in Madden NFL 23

If you’re looking to find the perfect player, you need to look no further, as we have the definitive list of all currently available Headliners that are in the Ultimate Team. To get your hands on these players, you’ll need to spend a few dollars in the Madden Store and purchase Madden Points that will allow you to buy packs, with a random chance to unlock some extremely powerful players.

Here is everyone available to pull as a random draw:

Player Name Overall Position Archetype Jalen Hurts 89 QB Scrambler DeMarcus Lawrence 89 LE Run Stopper Joe Mixon 89 HB Elusive Back L’Jarius Sneed 89 CB Man To Man Derrick Brown 86 DT Run Stopper Gabriel Davis 86 WR Deep Threat Divine Deablo 86 ROLB Run Stopper Donald Parham Jr 86 TE Vertical Threat Kwity Paye 86 RE Power Rusher Carson Wentz 86 QB Improviser James Conner 82 HB Power Back Caleb Farley 82 CB Man To Man Elijah Moore 82 WR Playmaker Jon Runyan 82 LG Agile Mykal Walker 82 MLB Run Stopper Milton Williams 82 DT Run Stopper L’Jarius Sneed 80 CB Man To Man Rashod Bateman 79 WR Deep Threat Trey Lance 79 QB Scrambler Eric Stokes 79 CB Man To Man Joe Tryon-Shoyinka 79 ROLB Speed Rusher Camryn Bynum 78 FS Zone Joseph Noteboom 78 LT Agile Julian Okwara 78 ROLB Speed Rusher Kadarius Toney 78 WR Playmaker Darrell Taylor 77 ROLB Speed Rusher Adam Trautman 77 TE Possession Sam Cosmi 76 RT Agile Ogbonnia Okoronkwo 76 LE Speed Rusher Rondale Moore 75 WR Playmaker Osa Odighizuwa 75 DT Power Rusher Grant Delpit 74 SS Zone Ben Skowronek 74 WR Physical Kyle Trask 74 QB Field General Mack Wilson Sr. 74 MLB Field General

Did your favorite player make the cut?

