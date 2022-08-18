Madden NFL 23 Superstar and X-Factors | Full List With Abilities

Superstars and X-Factors make a prominent return in Madden NFL 23, offering a greater incentive to look into the best athletes in the National Football League to add to your roster. This feature also helps in spotting key talent in your favorite teams, thanks to the accompanying abilities of any players who make either list. While the Superstar X-Factors get the most abilities, Superstars should not be discounted from the list, with special skills of their own to add to the table. Read on for our full list of Madden NFL 23 Superstar and X-Factors, and their abilities!

Madden NFL 23 Superstar and X-Factors

We will proceed to list the Madden 23 Superstar X-Factors and Superstars separately, their position, and their team, along with a detailed description of their abilities in the game. The amount of players here is staggering, but you can easily search on your browser using ctrl-f/command-f, or via your mobile browser’s ‘find in page’ option. If you are seeking a more simplified list of players, check out this guide. This can be used to find positions and teams as well. Read on below for our lists.

Madden NFL 23 Superstar X-Factors | Full List With Abilities

The X-Factors rank among the best players you can enjoy in Madden 23, standing out among their fellow Superstar players with key abilities to give you an edge based on their position on the field.

Myles Garrett – DE – Cleveland Browns

Unstoppable Force (X-Factor) – Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding.

Strip Specialist – Reduced tackle penalty while trying to strip the ball.

El Toro – Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points.

Edge Threat – Dominant pass rush moves from the edge.

Davante Adams – WR – Las Vegas Raiders

Double Me (X-Factor) – Wins aggressive catches vs. single coverage.

Route Technician – Quicker cuts while running routes.

Outside Apprentice – Four additional hot routes when lined up outside.

Red Zone Threat – Improved catching vs. single coverage in the red zone.

Aaron Donald – DE – Los Angeles Rams

Blitz (X-Factor) – On-field blockers have their resistance bars wiped.

El Toro – Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points.

Inside Stuff – Quicker run sheds against inside zone plays.

No Outsiders – Quicker run sheds against outside zone plays.

Under Pressure – A larger area of effect for QB pressure and disruption.

Travis Kelce – TE – Kansas City Chiefs

Double Me (X-Factor) – Wins aggressive catches vs. single coverage.

Leap Frog – Prevents fumbles while hurdling.

TE Apprentice – Four additional hot routes when lined up at TE.

Deep Out Elite – Improved catching on deep passes outside the numbers.

Jalen Ramsey – CB – Los Angeles Rams

Bottleneck (X-Factor) – Dominantly win man press attempts.

Acrobat – Diving swats & interceptions.

One Step Ahead – Faster reactions to receiver cuts in man coverage.

Bench Press – Press wins fatigue the receiver.

Cooper Kupp – WR – Los Angeles Rams

Rac ‘Em Up (X-Factor) – Wins RAC catches vs. single coverage.

Persistent – Harder to knock out of The Zone.

Red Zone Threat – Improved catching vs. single coverage in the red zone.

Slot-O-Matic – Better cuts & catching on short slot routes.

Deep In Elite – Improved catching on deep passes inside the numbers.

Tom Brady – QB – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pro Reads (X-Factor) – Highlights the first open target & ignores pressure.

Hot Route Master – Four additional hot routes.

Conductor – Faster hot routing & blocking adjustments.

Set Feet Lead – Increased THP when leading bullet passes with set feet.

Fearless – Immune to defensive pressure while in the pocket.

Tyreek Hill – WR – Miami Dolphins

Rac ‘Em Up (X-Factor) – Wins RAC catches vs. single coverage.

Juke Box – Grants steerable juke animations.

Short Out Elite – Improved catching on short passes outside the numbers.

Grab-N-Go – Quicker turning/change-of-direction after a RAC catch.

George Kittle – TE – San Francisco 49ers

Yac ‘Em Up (X-Factor) – Increased chance to break the first post-catch tackle.

Route Apprentice – Four additional hot routes from any receiver position.

Short Out Elite – Improved catching on short passes outside the numbers.

Short In Elite – Improved catching on short passes inside the numbers.

Derrick Henry – HB – Tennessee Titans

Freight Train (X-Factor) – Increased chance to break the next tackle attempt.

Arm Bar – More powerful stiff arm animations.

Tank – Breaks hit-stick tackles.

Backlash – More tackler fatigue on non-conservative tackles.

Closer – Reduced Zone objectives in the 2nd half.

Nick Chubb – HB – Cleveland Browns

Wrecking Ball (X-Factor) – High success rate on trucks and stiff arms.

Bruiser – More powerful truck & stiff arm animations.

Reach For It – Frequently gains additional yards while being tackled.

Balance Beam – Avoid stumbling as a ball carrier.

Aaron Rodgers – QB – Green Bay Packers

DOTS (X-Factor) – Grants perfect passing on any throw.

Gunslinger – Grants faster passing speed.

Roaming Deadeye – Perfect pass accuracy while standing outside pocket.

Pass Lead Elite – Increased throw power when leading bullet passes.

Christian McCaffrey – HB – Carolina Panthers

Ankle Breaker (X-Factor) – High fakeout rate on skill moves following the catch.

Evasive – Grants steerable spin & juke moves.

Leap Frog – Prevents fumbles while hurdling.

Playmaker – Immediate & precise reactions to playmaker inputs.

Backfield Master – More hot routes & improved catching from the backfield.

T.J. Watt – OLB – Pittsburg

Unstoppable Force (X-Factor) – Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding.

Strip Specialist – Reduced tackle penalty while trying to strip the ball.

No Outsiders – Quicker run sheds against outside zone plays.

Edge Threat – Dominant pass rush moves from the edge.

Stefon Diggs – WR – Buffalo Bills

Rac ‘Em Up (X-Factor) – Wins RAC catches vs. single coverage.

Juke Box – Grants steerable juke animations.

Deep In Elite – Improved catching on deep passes inside the numbers.

Grab-N-Go – Quicker turning/change-of-direction after a RAC catch.

Patrick Mahomes – QB – Kansas City Chiefs

Bazooka (X-Factor) – Max throwing distance increased.

Comeback – Reduced Zone objectives while losing.

Dashing Deadeye – Perfect pass accuracy on the run up to 40 yards.

Red Zone Deadeye – Perfect pass accuracy while throwing in the red zone.

No-Look Deadeye – Perfect accuracy on cross-body throws up to 20 yards.

Pass Lead Elite – Increased throw power when leading bullet passes.

Jonathan Taylor – HB – Indianapolis Colts

Freight Train (X-Factor) – Increased chance to break the next tackle attempt.

Arm Bar – More powerful stiff arm animations.

Juke Box – Grants steerable juke animations.

Closer – Reduced Zone objectives in the 2nd half.

Goal Line Back – Stronger run blocking within 5 yards of the end zone.

Nick Bosa – DE – San Francisco 49ers

Relentless (X-Factor) – Rush moves no longer cost points.

Extra Credit – Grants an additional max pass rush point.

Speedster – Speed rush moves partially ignore blocker resistance.

Edge Threat – Dominant pass rush moves from the edge.

Fred Warner – LB – San Francisco 49ers

Zone Hawk (X-Factor) – More INTs in zone coverage.

Outmatched – Better contested catching against RBs.

Lurker – Spectacular catch animations for lurking defenders.

Mid Zone KO – Improved reactions & catch knockouts in mid zones.

Jaire Alexander – CB – Green Bay Packers

Shutdown (X-Factor) – Tighter coverage & more INTs on contested catches.

Acrobat – Diving swats & interceptions.

Short Route KO – Improved knockouts in man vs. short routes.

Deep Out Zone KO – Improved reactions/knockouts in deep outside zones.

Tyrann Mathieu – SS – New Orleans Saints

Reinforcement (X-Factor) – Higher chance to defeat run blocks & disrupt catches.

Acrobat – Diving swats & interceptions.

Flat Zone KO – Improved reactions & catch knockouts in flat zones.

Short Route KO – Improved knockouts in man vs. short routes.

Dalvin Cook – HB – Minnesota Vikings

First One Free (X-Factor) – High fakeout rate on next juke, spin, or hurdle.

Energizer – Replenish stamina after successful skill moves.

Juke Box – Grants steerable juke animations.

Balance Beam – Avoid stumbling as a ball carrier.

Tre’Davious White – CB – Buffalo Bills

Shutdown (X-Factor) – Tighter coverage & more INTs on contested catches.

Pick Artist – Better catching & improved stamina on INT returns.

Acrobat – Diving swats & interceptions.

Deep Out Zone KO – Improved reactions/knockouts in deep outside zones.

Derwin James Jr. – SS – Los Angeles Chargers

Reinforcement (X-Factor) – Higher chance to defeat run blocks & disrupt catches.

Unfakeable – Decreased chance to be faked out by ballcarrier moves.

Lumberjack – Cut sticks guarantee tackles & add fumble chance.

Flat Zone KO – Improved reactions & catch knockouts in flat zones.

Cameron Heyward – DE – Pittsburgh Steelers

Fearmonger (X-Factor) – Chance to pressure the QB while engaged with a blocker.

Unpredictable – Shed wins are less likely to add to blocker resistance.

El Toro – Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points.

Inside Stuff – Quicker run sheds against inside zone plays.

Justin Jefferson – WR – Minnesota Vikings

Double Me (X-Factor) – Wins aggressive catches vs. single coverage.

Outside Apprentice – Four additional hot routes when lined up outside.

Route Technician – Quicker cuts while running routes.

Short In Elite – Improved catching on short passes inside the numbers.

Deep Out Elite – Improved catching on deep passes outside the numbers.

Josh Allen – QB – Buffalo Bills

Bazooka (X-Factor) – Max throwing distance increased.

Fastbreak – Improved blocking on designed QB runs.

Pass Lead Elite – Increased throw power when leading bullet passes.

Dashing Deadeye – Perfect pass accuracy on the run up to 40 yards.

Von Miller – DE – Buffalo Bills

Fearmonger (X-Factor) – Chance to pressure the QB while engaged with a blocker.

Adrenaline Rush – Sacks restore all pass rush points.

No Outsiders – Quicker run sheds against outside zone plays.

Edge Threat – Dominant pass rush moves from the edge.

Lavonte David – LB – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Run Stuffer (X-Factor) – Block shedding is more effective vs. run plays.

Lurker – Spectacular catch animations for lurking defenders.

Deflator – More ballcarrier fatigue on non-conservative tackles.

Mid Zone KO – Improved reactions & catch knockouts in mid zones.

Mike Evans – WR – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Double Me (X-Factor) – Wins aggressive catches vs. single coverage.

Deep Out Elite – Improved catching on deep passes outside the numbers.

Mid In Elite – Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers.

Red Zone Threat – Improved catching vs. single coverage in the red zone.

Khalil Mack – LB – Los Angeles Chargers

Unstoppable Force (X-Factor) – Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding.

Strip Specialist – Reduced tackle penalty while trying to strip the ball.

No Outsiders – Quicker run sheds against outside zone plays.

Edge Threat – Dominant pass rush moves from the edge.

Jonathan Allen – DT – Washington Commanders

Momentum Shift (X-Factor) – On-field opponents have their zone progress wiped.

Reach Elite – Able to tackle/sack while engaged with blockers.

Inside Stuff – Quicker run sheds against inside zone plays.

Run Stopper – Shed attempts are free on run plays.

Joey Bosa – LB – Los Angeles Chargers

Unstoppable Force (X-Factor) – Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding.

Swim Club – Swim/Club moves partially ignore blocker resistance.

No Outsiders – Quicker run sheds against outside zone plays.

Edge Threat – Dominant pass rush moves from the edge.

Keenan Allen – WR – Los Angeles Chargers

Max Security (X-Factor) – High success rate on possession catches.

Outside Apprentice – Four additional hot routes when lined up outside.

Mid Out Elite – Improved catching on medium passes outside the numbers.

Slot-O-Matic – Better cuts & catching on short slot routes.

Chris Jones – DT – Kansas City Chiefs

Momentum Shift (X-Factor) – On-field opponents have their zone progress wiped.

El Toro – Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points.

Goal Line Stuff – Quicker run sheds near the goal line.

Under Pressure – A larger area of effect for QB pressure and disruption.

Terry McLaurin – WR – Washington Commanders

Ankle Breaker (X-Factor) – High fakeout rate on skill moves following the catch.

Outside Apprentice – Four additional hot routes when lined up outside.

Runoff Elite – Grants more convincing runoffs.

Deep In Elite – Improved catching on deep passes inside the numbers.

Darren Waller – TE – Las Vegas Raiders

Yac ‘Em Up (X-Factor) – Increased chance to break the first post-catch tackle.

TE Apprentice – Four additional hot routes when lined up at TE.

Short Out Elite – Improved catching on short passes outside the numbers.

Short In Elite – Improved catching on short passes inside the numbers.

Bobby Wagner – LB – Los Angeles Rams

Avalanche (X-Factor) – Downhill hit-sticks force fumbles.

Enforcer – Guaranteed tackle after hit-sticking ball carriers.

Out My Way – Dominant impact block wins vs. WRs, HBs, & TEs.

Tackle Supreme – Decreased fakeout chance & better conservative tackles.

Cameron Jordan – DE – New Orleans Saints

Unstoppable Force (X-Factor) – Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding.

Instant Rebate – Successful block sheds grant a pass rush point.

No Outsiders – Quicker run sheds against outside zone plays.

Edge Threat Elite – Dominant edge rush moves & increased QB pressure.

Joe Burrow – QB – Cincinnati Bengals

Run & Gun (X-Factor) – Grants perfect passing while on the run.

Sideline Deadeye – Perfect pass accuracy on throws outside the numbers.

Fearless – Immune to defensive pressure while in the pocket.

Set Feet Lead – Increased THP when leading bullet passes with set feet.

DeForest Buckner – DT – Indianapolis Colts

Unstoppable Force (X-Factor) – Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding.

El Toro – Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points.

Inside Stuff – Quicker run sheds against inside zone plays.

Under Pressure – A larger area of effect for QB pressure and disruption.

Darius Leonard – LB – Indianapolis Colts

Shutdown (X-Factor) – Tighter coverage & more INTs on contested catches.

Unfakeable – Decreased chance to be faked out by ballcarrier moves.

Strip Specialist – Reduced tackle penalty while trying to strip the ball.

Out My Way – Dominant impact block wins vs. WRs, HBs, & TEs.

Chandler Jones – LB – Las Vegas Raiders

Fearmonger (X-Factor) – Chance to pressure the QB while engaged with a blocker.

Reach Elite – Able to tackle/sack while engaged with blockers.

Strip Specialist – Reduced tackle penalty while trying to strip the ball.

Edge Threat Elite – Dominant edge rush moves & increased QB pressure.

Alvin Kamara – HB – New Orleans Saints

Satellite (X-Factor) – Wins RAC & possession catches vs. single coverage.

RB Apprentice – Four additional hot routes when lined up at RB.

Juke Box – Grants steerable juke animations.

Matchup Nightmare – Better route running and catching vs. LBs.

Dak Prescott – QB – Dallas Cowboys

Blitz Radar (X-Factor) – Highlights extra blitzers.

Anchored Extender – Higher chance to break the first sack by blitzing DB.

Gutsy Scrambler – Immune to defensive pressure while on the run.

Inside Deadeye – Perfect pass accuracy on throws inside the numbers.

Deebo Samuel – WR – San Francisco 49ers

Yac ‘Em Up (X-Factor) – Increased chance to break the first post-catch tackle.

Mid Out Elite – Improved catching on medium passes outside the numbers.

Slot-O-Matic – Better cuts & catching on short slot routes.

Mid In Elite – Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers.

D.K. Metcalf – WR – Seattle Seahawks

Double Me (X-Factor) – Wins aggressive catches vs. single coverage.

Outside Apprentice – Four additional hot routes when lined up outside.

Deep Out Elite – Improved catching on deep passes outside the numbers.

Red Zone Threat – Improved catching vs. single coverage in the red zone.

Micah Parsons – LB – Dallas Cowboys

Unstoppable Force (X-Factor) – Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding.

Out My Way – Dominant impact block wins vs. WRs, HBs, & TEs.

Secure Tackler – Higher success rate on conservative tackles.

Edge Threat – Dominant pass rush moves from the edge.

Russell Wilson – QB – Denver Broncos

Blitz Radar (X-Factor) – Highlights extra blitzers.

Gunslinger – Grants faster passing speed.

Dashing Deadeye – Perfect pass accuracy on the run up to 40 yards.

Agile Extender – Higher chance to evade the first sack by a blitzing DB.

Gutsy Scrambler – Immune to defensive pressure while on the run.

Lamar Jackson – QB – Baltimore Ravens

Truzz – Can’t fumble as a result of a tackle.

Juke Box – Grants steerable juke animations.

Tight Out – Consistent catching from TEs who beat their coverage.

Fastbreak – Improved blocking on designed QB runs.

Madden NFL 23 Superstars | Full List With Abilities

Despite these Superstar players having fewer abilities than the X-Factors in Madden 23, these athletes are hardly anything to be overlooked. The Superstar roster features abilities not even found among their X-Factor peers, so select carefully with this in mind while playing Madden 23.

Trent Williams – LT – San Francisco 49ers

All Day – Better protection against frequent shed attempts.

Post Up – Dominant when engaged in double team blocks.

Edge Protector – Stronger pass protection vs. elite edge rushers.

Nasty Streak – Dominant impact block wins against DBs & LBs.

Zack Martin – RG – Dallas Cowboys

Post Up – Dominant when engaged in double team blocks.

Screen Protector – Dominant impact block wins on screen plays.

Quenton Nelson – LG – Indianapolis Colts

Puller Elite – Significantly increases the effectiveness of pull blocks.

Nasty Streak – Dominant impact block wins against DBs & LBs.

Tyron Smith – LT – Dallas Cowboys

All Day – Better protection against frequent shed attempts.

Edge Protector – Stronger pass protection vs. elite edge rushers.

David Bakhtiari – LT – Green Bay Packers

All Day – Better protection against frequent shed attempts.

Edge Protector – Stronger pass protection vs. elite edge rushers.

Joe Mixon – HB – Cincinnati Bengals

Arm Bar – More powerful stiff arm animations.

Bulldozer – More powerful truck animations.

Vita Vea – DT – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

El Toro – Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points.

B.O.G.O. – Grants a free pass rush move after spending a point.

Terron Armstead – LT – Miami Dolphins

Secure Protector – Stronger protection vs. quick block shed moves.

Edge Protector – Stronger pass protection vs. elite edge rushers.

Mark Andrews – TE – Baltimore Ravens

Mid In Elite – Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers.

Matchup Nightmare – Better route running and catching vs. LBs.

Demario Davis – LB – New Orleans Saints

Outmatched – Better contested catching against RBs.

Out My Way – Dominant impact block wins vs. WRs, HBs, & TEs.

Secure Tackler – Higher success rate on conservative tackles.

Budda Baker – SS – Arizona Cardinals

Unfakeable – Decreased chance to be faked out by ballcarrier moves.

Mid Zone KO – Improved reactions & catch knockouts in mid zones.

Darius Slay Jr. – CB – Philadelphia Eagles

Acrobat – Diving swats & interceptions.

Deep Route KO – Improved knockouts in man vs. deep routes.

Lane Johnson – RT – Philadelphia Eagles

Fool Me Once – Gains blocking resistance faster.

Nasty Streak – Dominant impact block wins against DBs & LBs.

Kevin Byard – FS – Tennessee Titans

Pick Artist – Better catching & improved stamina on INT returns.

Deep In Zone KO – Improved reactions/knockouts in deep inside zones.

Micah Hyde – FS – Buffalo Bills

Pick Artist – Better catching & improved stamina on INT returns.

Medium Route KO – Improved knockouts in man vs. medium routes.

Tristan Wirfs – RT – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Secure Protector – Stronger protection vs. quick block shed moves.

Natural Talent – Begin the game with blocker resistance.

Stephon Gilmore – CB – Indianapolis Colts

Acrobat – Diving swats & interceptions.

Pick Artist – Better catching & improved stamina on INT returns.

Flat Zone KO – Improved reactions & catch knockouts in flat zones.

Marshon Lattimore – CB – New Orleans Saints

On The Ball – Grants improved reactions to runoffs.

Deep Route KO – Improved knockouts in man vs. deep routes.

Jessie Bates III – FS – Cincinnati Bengals

Acrobat – Diving swats & interceptions.

Deep In Zone KO – Improved reactions/knockouts in deep inside zones.

Jordan Poyer – SS – Buffalo Bills

Deep Out Zone KO – Improved reactions/knockouts in deep outside zones.

Mid Zone KO – Improved reactions & catch knockouts in mid zones.

Amari Cooper – WR – Cleveland Browns

Route Technician – Quicker cuts while running routes.

Outside Apprentice – Four additional hot routes when lined up outside.

Ryan Jensen – C – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Secure Protector – Stronger protection vs. quick block shed moves.

All Day – Better protection against frequent shed attempts.

JC Jackson – CB – Los Angeles Chargers

Acrobat – Diving swats & interceptions.

Pick Artist – Better catching & improved stamina on INT returns.

Outside Shade – Faster reactions to receiver cuts outside the numbers.

Jason Kelce – C – Philadelphia Eagles

Natural Talent – Begin the game with blocker resistance.

Screen Protector – Dominant impact block wins on screen plays.

Ronnie Stanley – LT – Baltimore Ravens

Secure Protector – Stronger protection vs. quick block shed moves.

Edge Protector – Stronger pass protection vs. elite edge rushers.

Marlon Humphrey – CB – Baltimore Ravens

Short Route KO – Improved knockouts in man vs. short routes.

Deep Route KO – Improved knockouts in man vs. deep routes.

Inside Shade – Faster reactions to receiver cuts inside the numbers.

Michael Thomas – WR – New Orleans Saints

WR Apprentice – Four additional hot routes at any WR position.

Short In Elite – Improved catching on short passes inside the numbers.

Short Out Elite – Improved catching on short passes outside the numbers.

Jamal Adams – SS – Seattle Seahawks

Stonewall – Prevents additional yardage gains while tackling.

Flat Zone KO – Improved reactions & catch knockouts in flat zones.

Harrison Smith – SS – Minnesota Vikings

Enforcer – Guaranteed tackle after hit-sticking ball carriers.

Stonewall – Prevents additional yardage gains while tackling.

Flat Zone KO – Improved reactions & catch knockouts in flat zones.

Wyatt Teller – RG – Cleveland Browns

Post Up – Dominant when engaged in double team blocks.

Nasty Streak – Dominant impact block wins against DBs & LBs.

Chris Godwin – WR – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Slot-O-Matic – Better cuts & catching on short slot routes.

Mid In Elite – Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers.

Rodney Hudson – C – Arizona Cardinals

Secure Protector – Stronger protection vs. quick block shed moves.

Matador – Prevents dominant bull rush moves.

Xavien Howard – CB – Miami Dolphins

Acrobat – Diving swats & interceptions.

Pick Artist – Better catching & improved stamina on INT returns.

Kenny Clark – DT – Green Bay Packers

Unpredictable – Shed wins are less likely to add to blocker resistance.

Inside Stuff – Quicker run sheds against inside zone plays.

Ryan Ramczyk – RT – New Orleans Saints

Fool Me Once – Gains blocking resistance faster.

Edge Protector – Stronger pass protection vs. elite edge rushers.

Minkah Fitzpatrick – FS – Pittsburgh Steelers

Pick Artist – Better catching & improved stamina on INT returns.

Tip Drill – Higher chance to catch tipped passes.

Shaquil Barrett – LB – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Strip Specialist – Reduced tackle penalty while trying to strip the ball.

Edge Threat – Dominant pass rush moves from the edge.

Justin Herbert – QB – Los Angeles Chargers

Pass Lead Elite – Increased throw power when leading bullet passes.

Sideline Deadeye – Perfect pass accuracy on throws outside the numbers.

Austin Ekeler – HB – Los Angeles Chargers

Energizer – Replenish stamina after successful skill moves.

Backfield Master – More hot routes & improved catching from the backfield.

Ezekiel Elliott – HB – Dallas Cowboys

Reach For It – Frequently gains additional yards while being tackled.

Energizer – Replenish stamina after successful skill moves.

Fletcher Cox – DT – Philadelphia Eagles

Under Pressure – A larger area of effect for QB pressure and disruption.

Secure Tackler – Higher success rate on conservative tackles.

D.J. Moore – WR – Carolina Panthers

Mid Out Elite – Improved catching on medium passes outside the numbers.

Short Out Elite – Improved catching on short passes outside the numbers.

Jeffery Simmons – DE – Tennessee Titans

El Toro – Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points.

Run Stopper – Shed attempts are free on run plays.

Eric Kendricks – LB – Minnesota Vikings

Lurker – Spectacular catch animations for lurking defenders.

Mid Zone KO – Improved reactions & catch knockouts in mid zones.

Adam Thielen – WR – Minnesota Vikings

Slot Apprentice – Four additional hot routes when lined up in the slot.

Slot-O-Matic – Better cuts & catching on short slot routes.

Mid Out Elite – Improved catching on medium passes outside the numbers.

Ja’Marr Chase – WR – Cincinnati Bengals

Runoff Elite – Grants more convincing runoffs.

Mid In Elite – Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers.

J.J. Watt – DE – Arizona Cardinals

Swim Club – Swim/Club moves partially ignore blocker resistance.

Run Stopper – Shed attempts are free on run plays.

Kyle Pitts – TE – Atlanta Falcons

Mid In Elite – Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers.

Red Zone Threat – Improved catching vs. single coverage in the red zone.

Brandon Scherff – RG – Jacksonville Jaguars

Post Up – Dominant when engaged in double team blocks.

Matador – Prevents dominant bull rush moves.

Matthew Judon – LB – New England Patriots

Demoralizer – Hit-sticking the ball carrier wipes their zone progress.

Edge Threat – Dominant pass rush moves from the edge.

Devin McCourty – FS – New England Patriots

Pick Artist – Better catching & improved stamina on INT returns.

Unfakeable – Decreased chance to be faked out by ballcarrier moves.

Calais Campbell – DE – Baltimore Ravens

Inside Stuff – Quicker run sheds against inside zone plays.

Run Stopper – Shed attempts are free on run plays.

Danielle Hunter – LB – Minnesota Vikings

Reach Elite – Able to tackle/sack while engaged with blockers.

Speedster – Speed rush moves partially ignore blocker resistance.

Mike Williams – WR – Los Angeles Chargers

Outside Apprentice – Four additional hot routes when lined up outside.

Deep Out Elite – Improved catching on deep passes outside the numbers.

Chase Young – DE – Washington Commanders

Speedster – Speed rush moves partially ignore blocker resistance.

Adrenaline Rush – Sacks restore all pass rush points.

No Outsiders – Quicker run sheds against outside zone plays.

Brian Burns – DE – Carolina Panthers

Speedster – Speed rush moves partially ignore blocker resistance.

Strip Specialist – Reduced tackle penalty while trying to strip the ball.

Za’Darius Smith – LB – Minnesota Vikings

Out My Way – Dominant impact block wins vs. WRs, HBs, & TEs.

Mr. Big Stop – Start 3rd/4th down with half of your pass rush points.

Edge Threat Elite – Dominant edge rush moves & increased QB pressure.

CeeDee Lamb – WR – Dallas Cowboys

Outside Apprentice – Four additional hot routes when lined up outside.

Mid Out Elite – Improved catching on medium passes outside the numbers.

Short Out Elite – Improved catching on short passes outside the numbers.

Cordarrelle Patterson – HB – Atlanta Falcons

Recuperation – Recover from fatigue at an increased rate.

Backfield Master – More hot routes & improved catching from the backfield.

Matthew Stafford – QB – Los Angeles Rams

Set Feet Lead – Increased THP when leading bullet passes with set feet.

Long Range Deadeye – Perfect pass accuracy on all deep throws.

Quick Draw – Faster throwing animations when under pressure.

Diontae Johnson – WR – Pittsburgh Steelers

Short In Elite – Improved catching on short passes inside the numbers.

Short Out Elite – Improved catching on short passes outside the numbers.

Kyler Murray – QB – Arizona Cardinals

Gunslinger – Grants faster passing speed.

Dashing Deadeye – Perfect pass accuracy on the run up to 40 yards.

Trevon Diggs – CB – Dallas Cowboys

Pick Artist – Better catching & improved stamina on INT returns.

Acrobat – Diving swats & interceptions.

Myles Jack – LB – Pittsburgh Steelers

Outmatched – Better contested catching against RBs.

Deflator – More ballcarrier fatigue on non-conservative tackles.

Mekhi Becton – RT – New York Jets

Puller Elite – Significantly increases the effectiveness of pull blocks.

Nasty Streak – Dominant impact block wins against DBs & LBs.

This concludes our full list of Madden NFL 23 Superstar and X-Factors and their abilities! If you look hard enough, you can find a great variety of teams represented, some more than others (poor New York Jets only have one player on here.) But overall you’ll be able to see a strong array of potential heavy-hitters for your ideal team, and don’t forget – just because they may not be an X-Factor, doesn’t discount their worth. Many Superstars have abilities outright not found among any X-Factors. Be sure to check out our other guides!

Madden NFL 23 is available as of August 19, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S. Be sure to check out their official Twitter account, and you might get a chance at a free code for the game!