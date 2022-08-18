Madden NFL 23 Passing Types Explained: Placement, Accuracy, and Classic Differences

When starting up Madden NFL 23, whether you’re playing the series for the first time, or are a returning fan, you’ll be introduced to the many ways you can customize your experience. The American football simulator gives you options to alter the difficulty on a skill level basis as well as game style, giving you the freedom to determine whether you want a tough-as-nails simulator or a glorious arcade experience. One feature you’re asked to choose, however, might be more intimidating and involved than others, that of the passing s le options in the game. Read on for our guide on The Passing Types in Madden NFL 23 | Placement, Placement & Accuracy, and Classic Differences!

Madden NFL 23 Passing Styles Explained: Placement, Accuracy, and Classic Differences

It’s easier to think of these styles as 3 tiers of a combined realism and difficulty scale, with Classic being easy and accessible, and Placement & Accuracy being essentially the hard mode for passing types. This naturally leaves Placement as the medium difficulty option. The distinctions are as follows:

Classic disables the skill-based passing mechanics, with a simplistic prompt system, where you see players open to receive a pass being labeled with different buttons, and you must press the corresponding button to give them the ball.

disables the skill-based passing mechanics, with a simplistic prompt system, where you see players open to receive a pass being labeled with different buttons, and you must press the corresponding button to give them the ball. Placement enables control over the placement of the pass within the target area, and finer control over pass strength. This allows you to determine the target player as well as customize how you want your pass to be thrown, potentially giving you the chance to prevent the opponent from intercepting.

enables control over the placement of the pass within the target area, and finer control over pass strength. This allows you to determine the target player as well as customize how you want your pass to be thrown, potentially giving you the chance to prevent the opponent from intercepting. Placement & Accuracy is the most technically involved setting, giving you control over the placement of the pass within the target area. This style gives you more specific control over the strength of your throw as well as the accuracy. This will be the most difficult to master but will feel more varied and dynamic if you give it a chance.

With all of these points in consideration, the passing styles in Madden NFL 23 should vary from player to player, depending on what they want out of the experience. Those who have played since the classic games might long for the simpler days. Others would be excited to see further refinements to get the most realistic football simulator possible as per John Madden’s vision. It all depends on what you’re seeing, a technical showcase, a challenging sports simulator, or something to just play for fun in Classic, and any of these are valid perspectives.

Madden NFL 23 will be released on August 19, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.