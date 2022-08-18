Madden NFL 23 – Last Gen VS Current Gen Differences

If you’re ready to get into the exciting world of simulation football, Madden NFL 23 has your back. You’ll find that you’re able to get this exciting title on just about every platform, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, so you’ll have plenty of ways to get onto the field, and into the action as quickly as possible.

However, with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One now effectively becoming legacy consoles, you’re going to start seeing features in the next generation that aren’t available on these previous generations. What are these versions missing compared to their newer siblings, and which category does the PC release fall under? Let’s dive in and find out what you’ll get and what you’ll miss depending on your version of Madden NFL 23!

Current Gen VS Last Gen in Madden 23 – What Do You Gain On New Systems

If you’re ready to grab a copy of Madden NFL 23, and you have the choice to get a newer generation version for the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S, you’ll definitely want to do that. Not only are the players on the field going to look more realistic than ever, but you’ll also get some exclusive gameplay features that are not available on the previous generation consoles. Here’s what you’ll gain by getting the best of the best versions of the game:

FieldSENSE Gameplay Hit Everything Skill-Based Passing 360 Degree Cuts WR vs DB Battles

4K Resolution

Image Quality and Performance Modes

While the increased resolution and optional graphics modes are more than enough on their own, the addition of the FieldSENSE greatly improves the realism that you’re expecting to see and helps improve the general flow of gameplay. With the previous generations, you may see some improvements in the animations, and a slight facelift in the graphics department, but it seems that it is the beginning of the end for these previous generation consoles. If you’re a fan of the franchise, it’s recommended to upgrade your system sooner than later, as these differences will start to become more and more apparent in the future.

Is The PC Version Current Gen or Last Gen

For those players that are ready to get onto the virtual gridiron on their PC, you may be wondering if you’re going to have the latest and greatest or be stuck with the previous generation. It seems for this title, PC Players will have the Previous Generation version, which is a bit of a disappointing fact. With the power that some PCs can output, we could hope that they would have had the option for either version, but it looks like even if you have the greatest graphics card and CPU combo on the market, you’ll be stuck with a version of the game that is inferior to its console counterparts.

If you’re looking for more help when it comes to this exciting new football sim, make sure you’re checking out our Madden NFL 23 Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find all of the information that you need about the fastest quarterbacks and running backs, the easiest way to change the soundtrack, and which players are rated as Superstars.

Madden NFL 23 will be available on August 19th for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.