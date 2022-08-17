If a play doesn’t turn out the way that you imagined in Madden NFL 23, you’re going to need to find out which teams have the Quarterbacks that are the lightest on their feet. If you’re not able to get the ball to your favorite receiver or find yourself in a sticky situation, you’ll need to make sure that you’re ready to book it and make your way for the first-yard line, or even further if you’re lucky enough to get there.

But, if you’re trying to find out which teams happen to have the fastest Quarterbacks, you may be scratching your head, checking all of the stats for every player in every way imaginable. But, if you’re looking to find out who the 10 Fastest Quarterbacks are in Madden 23, you won’t need to go any further. Get ready to get onto the gridiron, and find out who you should look out for you if you come across them in the game.

Who Are the fastest Quarterbacks in Madden 23?

Making sure that you’re not only fast, but capable can make or break the perfect play for you. In addition to the fastest running backs in the game, you’ll want to make sure that you’ve studied up and found out who can get you out of the tightest spots imaginable if things get a little too rowdy. You’ll be able to see their Speed (SPD), Acceleration (ACC), Agility (AGI), and Overall Rating (OVR) so you can make sure that you’ve got the best of the best on your team. Take a look and see if your favorite made it onto the list:

Player SPD OVR ACC STA Lamar Jackson 96 87 96 92 Malik Willis 94 69 93 89 Kyler Murray 94 84 95 89 Justin Fields 93 74 91 83 Bryce Perkins 93 54 89 78 Josh Allen 93 92 92 94 Desmond Ridder 93 70 91 87 Daniel Jones 93 70 89 82 Marcus Mariota 93 71 90 70 Trey Lance 92 72 91 84

As you can see, if you’re looking to stick with the big dogs, you’re going to want to choose Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. With his incredible 96 Speed and 96 Acceleration, you’ll find that you may be able to utilize your Quarterback as a Running Back in more than one situation. You’ll also find that Kyler Murray is surprisingly quick on his feet, unsurprisingly since he’s been granted the rank of Superstar in the game, as well.

Madden NFL 23 will be released on August 19, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.