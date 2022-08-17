How to Claim Pre-Order Bonuses in Madden NFL 23

If you’re excited to see all of the improvements that have come to Madden NFL 23, you are not alone. With this version being dedicated to John Madden after his passing, they’ve got some mighty big shoes to fill, and from what we have seen, they’re doing an excellent job at that. If you’re looking to claim some extra goodies, or just are ready to get back onto the gridiron, you’ll want to make sure that you’ve got this game pre-ordered.

If you did decide to jump on that boat, to get your hands on early access, and the other goodies that come alongside it, you may be wondering what you’ll need to do to get all of your freebies. Thankfully, this process is quite simple no matter if you received a digital copy or a physical copy. Here’s what you’ll need to do to redeem your bonuses before you get onto the field for the first time!

Redeem Pre-Order Bonuses For Digital Copy of Madden 23

If you don’t want to wait for your copy of the game to arrive at your doorstep or make your way to a store, a digital copy will be available and ready for you as soon as the game fully unlocks. With multiple consoles in this generation having digital-only versions, you will have no problem pre-ordering and redeeming your goodies as soon as they are all available.

All you’ll need to do for the Digital Version of Madden 23 is start up the game. That’s all there is to it, and it makes the process as simple as it comes. When you pre-load this game onto your console of choice, you’ll be able to receive and redeem all of your digital bonuses right away, so you’ll be able to start your game up with your extra boosts right away.

Redeem Pre-Order Bonuses For Physical Copy of Madden 23

If you wanted to add a physical copy to your collection or have the beautiful box art on your shelf, you’ll have an extra little step that you’ll need to take before you’re able to jump into a game with all of your extras. Inside your game, you’ll find a small slip that has a code for your platform of choice, which you will need to enter into the storefront to unlock. You’ll be able to do this directly on your console, or through your favorite system’s phone app or webpage.

If you happen to have an Xbox, you’ll want to use either the Xbox App or the Xbox Webpage, which will allow you to redeem this code, and download it directly to your console. For PlayStation owners, you’ll need to use the PS App, or visit the PlayStation Store to redeem this code. Once you have done that, you’ll have to push a small download through to your system, and you’ll be ready to go.

Madden NFL 23 will be released on August 19, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.