Madden NFL 23 Graphics Modes Explained: Performance vs Image Quality Differences

As you make your way to the field in Madden 23, you’ll have the option to choose between two different graphics options, one for the greatest image quality that your system can muster, and one to make sure that your game runs the smoothest that it possibly can at all times. You’ll be able to experience the thrill of the sport in a multitude of ways, but which way is the best for you?

Let’s dive into the details, and see what you can expect when you boot up Madden 23 for the first time. Which graphical option is the better choice, and which systems offer these modes? Here’s all of the information that you’ll need about Performance vs Image Quality in Madden 23!

Performance Mode in Madden 23 – What Does It Do?

If you’re looking to have the smoothest experience possible, with only a mild bump down in resolution, you’re going to want to choose Performance Mode, especially if you happen to have an Xbox Series X. When you’re running the pigskin down the field, you’re going to notice the increased framerate on this console, whereas the PlayStation 5 version is still running at 60FPS in this mode. However, with the recent update that includes VRR Support on PS5, there is a chance that we could see this increase in the future.

If you’re planning on playing in Performance Mode, this is what you can expect on your console of choice:

Xbox Series X: 120 FPS at 1440p

PlayStation 5: 60 FPS at 1440p

We can only hope that EA will begin to add in this Variable Refresh Rate option as either a patch shortly or in the next entry, as the differences between these two options are negligible at best, especially when compared to the Xbox Series X.

Image Quality Mode In Madden 23 – What Does It Do?

If you’re looking to see this game in its full glory, you’re going to want to select the Image Quality Mode. While playing on PlayStation 5, this is going to be your best option to choose, as both of these options run at 60FPS, whereas it’s more of an actual choice on Xbox Series X. With that specific console, you’ll actually notice more of a difference, as you’ll have to choose between either 60FPS with the greatest graphical fidelity, or 120FPS with a slight resolution downgrade.

If you’re planning on playing in Image Quality Mode, this is what you can expect on your console of choice:

Xbox Series X: 60 FPS at 4k

PlayStation 5: 60 FPS at 4k

We recommend the Image Quality Mode, especially if you’re playing on the PlayStation 5. While the 120FPS mode on Xbox Series X helps the game feel smoother, you’ll need to make sure that you’ve got your hands on a TV that can handle that, and many players still may not have that functionality. However, playing in 120FPS is quite the experience, so experiment and find out what is perfect for you!

If you’re looking to give this a try for yourself, make sure that you’re giving the Early Access Trail Period a play, and make sure that you’re checking into our Madden 23 Guide Section, where you’ll be able to learn how you can change the soundtrack, find out all of the Superstars, and how to fix the Expired Trail Error on your Xbox!

Madden NFL 23 will be released on August 19, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.