Madden NFL 23 is coming in hot, and players will get a chance to enjoy this heartfelt tribute to the late John Madden with this excellent football sim. While the game is released every year, refreshing the teams and rosters to reflect the current state of the National Football League, the game is also a big component of popular culture, and part of the immersion in this experience is giving players a trendy, current soundtrack. But some folks might want greater control over what’s playing automatically in the background while they’re customizing their teams, so read on for our guide on How to Change the Soundtrack and Music in Madden NFL 23!

Regardless if you are playing Madden 23 on the PC, PlayStation, or Xbox version of the game, you can find the music and soundtrack options from the main menu, either by pressing ‘Options’ on the Xbox controller or pressing the PlayStation touchpad. From there, you can hit the ‘L1/R1’ or ‘LB/RB’ buttons to navigate to EA Music, where you can toggle one of the 51 pre-loaded songs by pressing ‘A’ on Xbox or ‘X’ on PlayStation, effectively giving you options for a playlist you can have in the background while you customize your teams or navigate the menus.

Additionally, if you want to hear a song right now in that menu, you can hover over to one, and hit ‘X’ on the Xbox, or ‘Square’ on PlayStation. This feature is not new to any current athletics title on console or PC, but the option to control the playlist is appreciated, especially if you hear a song particularly often. Never feel you have to hear any songs you don’t like.

This concludes our guide on How to Change the Soundtrack and Music in Madden NFL 23! Be sure to check out our other guides on the game!

Madden NFL 23 will be released on August 19, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.