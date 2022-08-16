How to Fix the Madden 23 Expired Trial Error for Xbox Series X

Starting today, players can play Madden 23 early, but Xbox players may be running into an Expired Trial error. While the game officially releases on August 19, it is a bummer for players that got the early access to not be able to access it. Here is how to fix the Expired Trial error for Madden 23.

How to Fix the Expired Trial Error Madden 23

Players have reported the Expired Trial error for Madden 23 happening even before they can get into the game. This is incredibly disappointing as players have paid extra to access the early access for Madden 23. Though we don’t know why this is happening, we do have a temporary fix that should work for you.

Here are the steps you need to follow to fix the Madden 23 Expired Trial error:

Launch Madden 23. Press Play Trial. Press any button when the Title Screen appears. Back out to the Xbox home immediately. Wait 10 seconds after backing out. Launch Madden 23 again through the tile. Press Play Trail again.

If you’ve followed these instructions correctly, you shouldn’t get the Expired Trial error in Madden 23. Hopefully, there is a hotfix for this issue soon, but if not, you’ve got this quick fix.

If the Expired Trial error still appears, try restarting your Xbox and possibly restarting your router. By doing that, you’ll have a clean start when trying to launch into the early access of Madden 23. If that doesn’t work, sadly, you are out of luck until EA Sports fixes the issue.

Madden NFL 23 is available on August 19, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.