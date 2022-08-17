Who Are the Commentators in Madden 23?

One of the most important parts of the true Madden 23 experience is having a pair of commentators that are ready to dish out about what’s happening on the playing field. While the commentary is important, making sure that repeated lines and charisma are delivered also can make or break the experience for a large portion of the fanbase. Thankfully, while there may be some familiar faces, the game has changed.

Who is in the commentary booth this time around, ready to give us our play-by-play on what’s happening during the game, and has the commentary been improved over previous years? Let’s get into the details of who we can expect to hear as we make our way through countless football games when we take to the field in Madden 23!

Who Delivers Commentary In Madden 23?

If you were hoping to hear a new set of voices this year, you may be a little bit disappointed. It seems that Charles Davis and Brandon Gaudin are back in the commentary seat once more, but from early gameplay thanks to the Early Access Period, the commentary seems to be improved a fair amount over previous entries, with Charles and Brandon getting more into the action on the field, and lines being repeated far less often than prior years.

This helps the game feel fresh and helps alleviate some of the frustrations that players have experienced in the past while helping the game feel more authentic than ever. While we are bound to hear a repeated line here and there, due to the sheer amount of possibilities that can happen during a game, voice-over and commentary feel much more natural in Madden 23 compared to any year prior. You’ll also, during special moments, get some voice-over commentary from the man himself, John Madden, but these voice lines are few and far between, to keep things special during specific moments.

Madden NFL 23 will be released on August 19, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.