How To Do Lateral Pass In Madden NFL 23

Let’s paint a picture, you’re about to score a game-winning touchdown in Madden NFL 23, but suddenly, the defense has caught up to you. You’ve got someone approaching from the front, and your left-hand side, and you need to figure out the best way to get into the endzone. That’s when you notice, that a player to your right is keeping pace with you, so you throw the ball to them in the middle of the play, and make your way safely into the endzone, winning the title.

The Lateral Pass can be a lifesaver, especially if you’re stuck in a bad situation with nowhere to go, but unless you make your way through the how-to-play section on the menu, you may not even know that it exists. Let’s dive into this offensive maneuver, and find out how to master it so you can utilize it in your upcoming games, and become the MVP no matter how you do it. Here’s how to perform a Lateral Pass in Madden NFL 23!

How To Perform A Lateral Pass In Madden NFL 23

As you have control of the ball, as long as you have another player near you, you’ll be able to toss the ball back towards them, no matter if they are on your right or left-hand side, allowing you to keep a play live for longer. You’re going to want to use this type of play if you’re near the endzone, or near the first-yard line to turn the game in your favor, but know that you’re going to need some fair spacial awareness to make it happen so you don’t cause a fumble.

It’s a risk vs rewards type of move, and if you’re looking to pull it off, you’ll just need to use one button to make that happen. Using the L1 on PlayStation or LB on Xbox, you’ll be able to toss the ball off to another player, and hopefully, make the best play of your life. You’ll want to make sure that they’re open and ready to move because if they aren’t, there’s a good chance that you’ll either end up fumbling the ball or worse. It’s a very good skill move to have and master, as it can save you in some of the higher difficulties easily.

Madden NFL 23 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.