All Genshin Impact Rainbow Rose Locations and Best Farming Route

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Among the wide array of specialties that debuted together with Fontaine in Genshin Impact, very few are as sought after as the Rainbow Rose, as the specialty is one of Lyney’s main ascension materials. But where can you find Rainbow Roses in Genshin Impact?

All Rainbow Rose Locations in Genshin Impact

You will be able to find a total of 73 Rainbow Roses per environment reset cycle in Genshin Impact, with the biggest concentration of the specialty being located in the Court of Fontaine and Elynas areas. You will also be able to find Rainbow Roses on Marcotte Station, Fountain of Lucine, and West Slopes of Mont Automnequi.

Related: All Lumidouce Bell Locations & Best Farming Route in Genshin Impact

Where to Find All Rainbow Roses in the Court of Fontaine

You will be able to find a total of 32 Rainbow Roses in the Court of Fontaine, with 25 being located in the fields behind the city and 7 by its first gate. You can check out the location of all mentioned Rainbow Roses in the image below, courtesy of the game’s official interactive map:

Image: HoYoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

Where To Find All Rainbow Roses in Marcotte Station and Fountain of Lucine

You will be able to find 5 Rainbow Roses in Marcotte Station, as well as 9 in the bushes surrounding the Fountain of Lucine. You can check out the exact spots where you can find the specialty in both areas below.

Image: HoYoverse

Related: All Standard Banner Characters in Genshin Impact 4.0

Where To Find All Rainbow Roses in Elynas and West Slopes of Mont Automnequi

Contrary to what you would expect given the area’s size, you will only be able to find 18 Rainbow Roses in Elynas. They will be divided into two main groups, located north of the area’s center Waypoint, and left of its southeastmost one.

The West Slopes of Mont Automnequi area will house the game’s remaining 9 Rainbow Roses. They will also be divided into two batches, with the first one being located by the entrance of the mount. The second can be spotted on a small island by the side of the Aquabus trail leading to the area.

Image: HoYoverse

Best Rainbow Rose Farming Routes

We found that you will be able to get the biggest amount of Rainbow Roses in the least amount of time in Genshin impact by first heading to the slopes located north of the Court of Fontaine and then to Marcotte Station. Once you collected all roses in the mentioned areas, head to the Fountain of Lucine.

Related: Genshin Impact Wriothesley: Release Date, Banner, Abilities, and Leaks

After collecting all the roses by the Fountain, head to the Waypoint at the center of Elynas and collect the Rainbow Roses there before either heading south or teleporting to the next spot within the area. Lastly, just board the Aquabus line and then focus on getting the roses on West Slopes of Mont Automnequi.

How Many Rainbow Roses Do You Need to Ascend Lyney to Level 90?

You will need to expend a total of 168 Rainbow Roses to ascend Lyney to level 90. Given the specialty’s 3-day refresh rate, it will take you roughly around 9 days to get that amount.

This guide was made while playing Genshin Impact on PC and PS5.

- This article was updated on August 18th, 2023