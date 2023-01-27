All Guns Leaving the Weapon Loot Pool in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Like every yearly expansion, many old guns will be leaving the weapon loot pool in Destiny 2. The void left by these weapons will be replaced by a brand new set of weapons, which will revolve a lot around the season’s theme.

Moreover, every weapon has some lore associated with it, further adding to the diversity of the weapon loot pool. With that said, here are the guns that will leave the weapon loot pool in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Destiny 2 Weapon Loot Pool to Get a Revamp in Lightfall

While the world loot pool remains unaffected, the weapons leaving the loot pool are specific to certain activities in Destiny 2. The weapons that will be replacing them will drop from the respective activities.

1) Nightfalls

Over the course of a season, you will be able to acquire only six weapons from the Nightfall playlist. The weapons that drop from this activity come in two variants; regular and adept. Both the D.F.A (Hand Cannon) and Horror’s Least (Pulse Rifle) will be leaving in Lightfall. Replacing them will be The Swarm (Machine Gun) and Buzzard (Sidearm). Needless to say, these weapons will come with an Adept variant as well.

2) Trials of Osiris

Some of the best guns in Destiny 2 drop from the Trials of Osiris. Just like the other playlist activities, there is a fixed weapon loot pool for this activity as well, which changes with every season. Once Lightfall goes live, you won’t be able to get your hands on Forgiveness (Sidearm) and Burden of Guilt (Fusion Rifle). Instead of these two guns, you will now be able to earn the Astral Horizon (Shotgun) and The Immortal (Submachine Gun). Astral Horizon is probably one of the strongest shotguns, while The Immortal is a brand new weapon altogether.

3) Iron Banner

The Iron Banner has been subject to a lot of changes over the past few seasons. With the arrival of Lightfall, some more changes are coming to this game mode. The first and foremost change is with regard to the frequency of the activity itself. Apart from that, Lord Saladin will leave Frontier’s Cry (Hand Cannon) and Razor’s Edge (Sword) locked safely in his vaults. Instead of these two weapons, Jorum’s Claw (Pulse Rifle) and The Bite of the Fox (Sniper Rifle) will make their way into the Destiny 2 weapon loot pool. Both these weapons will come with a new archetype and a new Origin Trait as well!

That concludes the list of weapons leaving the loot pool in Destiny 2 Lightfall. You can also cast your vote for your favorite variant of the Festival of the Lost armor pieces. Resilience is also being nerfed in the upcoming season, a change that has left the community divided.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on January 27th, 2023