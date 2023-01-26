Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost Armor Voting is Now Class-Specific: How to Vote for Festival of the Lost Armor

In today’s TWAB article, Bungie revealed that the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost armor vote is starting soon and will be a bit different than in years past. In the past, the armor selected for the Festival of the Lost, which is the annual Halloween event in Destiny 2, was voted upon by everyone. Here’s how the Festival of the Lost armor vote is different this year in Destiny 2.

All Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost Armor Vote Changes

In line with the many changes coming to Destiny 2 like the change to shaders, the Festival of the Lost armor vote is being split up into class-specific votes. As previously mentioned, the past saw the entire community of Destiny 2 voting on one concept of skins or the other. Now, Hunters, Titans, and Warlocks can vote on which of their own individual Festival of the Lost skins they want.

The two armor sets to vote on for this Festival of the Lost are the spider set and the beetle set. Though both of these armor sets look really great, as a Warlock player, I would probably vote spider. Although the beetle is also cool and I wouldn’t be mad about it. The cool thing is, Warlocks decide for their own class, which is the same for the Hunters and the Titans.

How to Vote for Festival of the Lost Armor

If you want to participate in the Festival of the Lost armor vote, all you have to do is opt-in for emails from Bungie. To do that, go to your account on Bungie’s website, go to Settings, and then click the Email tab. Make sure that every box is checked and you’ll get the email when the Festival of the Lost vote is live.

That is how the Festival of the Lost armor vote will work for this year and possibly in the future as well. As we creep slowly toward Lightfall, make sure to get every god roll you want while Season of the Seraph is still live.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2023