The Destiny 2 Halloween event called Festival of the Lost is finally here and it’ll end before you know it. In order to fully enjoy the event, Bungie has offered players a Festival of the Lost Event Card. Though the Halloween event is completely free, players can buy this for some choice rewards. But, is the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost Event Card worth it?

Is the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost Event Card Worth it?

In all honesty, the Festival of the Lost Event Card is not worth it. The Event Card costs 1,000 Silver which is roughly USD $10.00. All the Festival of the Lost Event Card gets you is two Exotic and one Legendary cosmetics. Here are the two Exotic and one Legendary cosmetics:

Bobbing For Apples Exotic Emote

Bold Chapalu Exotic Sparrow

Angel’s Gleam Legendary Shader

You also get immediate access to the cosmetics that you can earn with Event Tickets. While this is cool, the cosmetics locked behind Event Tickets are available to every Guardian for free. All it takes is completing the Event Challenges.

So, in reality, the Festival of the Lost Event Card only gets you two Exotic cosmetics and one Legendary shader. In my opinion, the Exotic black cat Sparrow and the Bobbing For Apples Exotic Emote aren’t that impressive and the Legendary Shader is very yellow. It is up to you if you think those three items are worth USD $10.00.

As mentioned previously, the Festival of the Lost event is free. All of the Event Challenges, the masks, and Festival of the Lost cosmetics with Event Tickets are available for every Guardian. Even the event-specific Title and Seal are available for free.

We are very happy that everything in the Festival of the Lost event is free, but it is a bummer that the Event Card is so disappointing. Again, if after seeing the cosmetics you deem the Festival of the Lost Event Card worth it, then more power to you. But we are going to save our money for the Mech Ornaments.

For more Festival of the Lost guides and news, visit our Destiny 2 page.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.