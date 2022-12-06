All Hero Changes in Overwatch 2 Season 2

The Overwatch 2 Season 2 is finally underway. As promised by the developers, certain hero changes have made their way into the new Overwatch 2 season.

Apart from the map, the heroes in the game are really unique. Each hero comes with their own set of weapons and abilities. As noticed during the first season, some of these abilities were extremely powerful, while some failed to hit the mark. Although a hero rework was necessary in the first season itself, the developers have managed to include some hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 2.

All Hero Weapon and Ability Changes in Overwatch 2 Season 2

Quite a few heroes have been reworked in the new season as mentioned in the patch notes. Before going on into the specific changes, there happens to be a common fix for all damage-type heroes. Earlier all damage-type heroes would receive a movement speed bonus as their passive buff. This has now been changed to a reload speed bonus. Whenever this buff is active, damage heroes will receive a 35% reload speed boost.

With that out of the way, here are all the heroes that have received a substantial rework in this season.

Doomfist

To further solidify his position as a Brawler Tank, almost all of his abilities received a rework in the game. These reworks are as follows:

Rocket Punch The impact damage range was increased for the Rocket Punch from 15-30 to 25-50 damage. The wall slam damage range for the Rocket Punch was reduced from 20-40 to 10-30 damage. Empowered Rocket Punch wall slam stun duration now lasts for 0.25-0.75 seconds. Non-Empowered Rocket Punch now stuns for the minimum 0.25-second duration on wall slam. Empowered Rocket Punch knockback radius reduced from 4 to 3 meters. The minimum time before the cancel option becomes available is reduced from 0.25 to 0.12 seconds. The cooldown was reduced from 4 to 3 seconds.

Power Block Ability cooldown reduced to 7 seconds and now lasts for a total of 2.5 seconds. Minimum damage mitigation limit required to empower the Rocket Punch has been reduced to 80. points.

Rocket Strike Now empowers the Rocket Punch on landing and slows enemies for 3 seconds.

The Best Defense… Maximum temporary health gained now stands at 200 points. And temporary health gained from targets hit by abilities stands at 40 points.



Junker Queen

The current Junker Queen reworks have come into play keeping in mind the fact that her survivability options are low. Her Torso and Head hit volume sizes have been increased by 12%.

Rampage Wound duration reduced to 4.5 seconds and ultimate cooldown reduced by 10%.

Commanding Shot cooldown reduced to 14 seconds.

cooldown reduced to 14 seconds. Adrenalin Rush passive healing multiplier increased by 1.25x.

Bastion

Configuration Artillery does not do self damage and and explosion damage is reduced to 250 points.

does not do self damage and and explosion damage is reduced to 250 points. Reconfigure cooldown has been reduced to 10 seconds.

Sojourn

Sojourn was one of the most powerful heroes, that dominated the game at many levels. The community was requesting a nerf to this hero for a while now, and the developers have finally delivered.

Railgun Energy delay before draining reduced to 5 seconds. Secondary attack damage falloff distance reduced to 40 meters and critical damage multiplier reduced to 1.5x. Primary fire damage projectile increased to 10. Overclock energy charge rate now increased by 20%.



Symmetra

The changes that Symmetra’s received is more of a buff. This could turn her into a really aggressive hero in Overwatch 2.

Proton Beam Charge and decay rate increased by 20%. Primary ammo consumption rate increased to 10 per second. Primary fire gains ammo from damaging barriers.



Tracer

Pulse Pistol damage increased to 6 points.

Ana

Sleeper Dart cooldown reduced to 14 seconds.

Kiriko

IT’s rather strange to see changes coming to Kiriko, considering the fact that she had just been added to the game. That said, here are the changes:

Arm hit volume width reduced by 15%.

An option that allows auto hero climbing has been added.

Kitsune Rush Ultimate cost increased by 10%. Movement speed buff was decreased to 30%. Cooldown rate has been reduced by 33%.

Protection Suzu cast time reduced to 0.1 second.

cast time reduced to 0.1 second. Kunai ammo count increased to 15.

ammo count increased to 15. Swift Step ability key can now be held to activate it.

Mercy

Weapon swap time reduced from 0.5 seconds to 0.35 seconds.

Caduceus blaster ammo count increased from 20 to 25.

While that was the entire list of hero changes in Overwatch 2, you’ll also notice that there’s a new map in the mix as well, the moment you load into the game. New cosmetics based on Greek Mythology have also been added to the game. And the deadly Ramattra is finally here!

Overwatch 2 is available right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022