All Hi-Fi Difficulty Options Explained: Does Hi-Fi Rush Have Difficulty Achievements?

Hi-Fi Rush is an absolute rush no matter what difficulty option you pick. However, as you play through the story of the game, if you want to have the best time, you’ll want to dial in that difficulty. If you’re curious about the difficulty or want to know if there are specific difficulty achievements in Hi-Fi Rush, we’ve got you covered.

All Difficulty Options in Hi-Fi Rush

Hi-Fi Rush has four different difficulty options, which is great if you are new to rhythm games or think yourself a pro and want a challenge. Each difficulty option tells you exactly what you’re selecting which is extremely helpful unlike other difficulty options in other games.

Here are all of the difficulty options in Hi-Fi Rush:

Easy – This mode eases the margin for error on timed actions, softens enemies, and allows you to turn on Auto-Action. Rhythm Timing: Loose, Enemy Health: Low with reduced Stun Gauges, Received Damage: Low with increased Health drops.

All Difficulty Achievements in Hi-Fi Rush

There are difficulty achievements in Hi-Fi Rush. And no, one of them isn’t being able to recognize all of the voice actors in Hi-Fi Rush, but bragging rights if you do know them all.

Here are all of the difficulty achievements in Hi-Fi Rush:

Easy Listening – Finish the game and complete every level on Easy difficulty.

And there you have it, all of the difficulty options and achievements in Hi-Fi Rush. This surprise dropped game is a blast on every difficulty. Our advice is to try it out even if you have never played a rhythm game and think yourself the opposite of musically inclined.

Hi-Fi Rush is available now on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2023