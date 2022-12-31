All Iron Banner Rewards in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph

The Iron Banner returns to Destiny 2 on January 3 with a new set of rewards. This activity returns twice every season and stays for around two weeks. It’s currently unclear if the Iron Banner will be staying for a longer time during the Season of the Seraph, but you’ll be in for a treat.

In terms of the rewards, we’ll be seeing the inception of some new weaponry, while some of the older weapons will be going out of the rotation for this season. That said, here’s a quick rundown of all the rewards that you’ll come across in the Iron Banner during Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph.

What are the Rewards for Winning Iron Banner Matches in Destiny 2 During Season of the Seraph?

As mentioned in the Bungie blog post which went live on December 1, we’ll be seeing the arrival of two new weapons during this season. These weapons are as follows:

Other than these two weapons, some of the older Iron Banner weapons will also be available in the reward loot pool for the activity. These weapons are as follows:

Allied Demand (Sidearm)

Roar of the Bear (Rocket Launcher )

The Wizened Rebuke (Fusion Rifle)

The Hero’s Burden (Submachine Gun)

Frontier’s Cry (Hand Cannon)

Razor’s Edge (Sword)

There are two ways in which you will be able to get your hands on these rewards. The first is by winning Iron Banner matches. The second method involves a little bit of grinding. All you will have to do is participate in the Iron Banner matches and keep increasing your reputation with Lord Saladin a.k.a. Valus Forge. This will help you earn Iron Banner engrams.

Take these engrams and then make your way to Master Rahool to decode them. That should yield a weapon or an armor piece from the loot pool. As for the armor pieces, here’s the list:

Hunter Warlock Titan Iron Companion Mask Iron Companion Hood Iron Companion Helm Iron Companion Sleeves Iron Companion Gloves Iron Companion Gauntlets Iron Companion Vest Iron Companion Vestments Iron Companion Plate Iron Companion Boots Iron Companion Legs Iron Companion Greaves Wolfswood Cloak Wolfswood Bond Wolfswood Mark

That’s it for the rewards. If you’re planning on participating in the Iron Banner during this season in Destiny 2, you’ll notice that there is a new mode known as Fortress. Not much is known about this mode. All we can say is that Caitl will be involved in some capacity, so be prepared!

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 31st, 2022