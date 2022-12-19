Destiny 2 Gunnora’s Axe God Roll: Best Perks for PvP and PvE

This isn’t the first time Gunnora’s Axe will be introduced in Destiny 2. This weapon has been introduced twice before and will be returning during the Season of the Seraph. Needless to say, this weapon has been an integral part of the Iron Banner loot pool previously, and this season won’t be any different.

To get your hands on Gunnora’s Axe, you will have to wait until the Iron Banner activity goes live during this season. Just like the Trials of Osiris, the Iron Banner is an activity that runs over the weekends during the season. However, it’s not as frequent as the Trials of Osiris. That said here are the speculated god rolls for this weapon, both for PvP and PvE.

Gunnora’s Axe God Rolls for PvP and PvE in Destiny 2 Season of The Seraph

Shotguns have always had a fan following in Destiny 2. When it comes to close-quarters combat, be it PvP or PvE, shotguns are deadly, and can effectively one-shot most enemies and Guardians alike. That said, here are the rolls that you can consider while farming for the Gunnora’s Axe in Destiny 2.

PvE God Rolls

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake ( +30 Recoil, +10 Handling) / Fluted Barrel ( +5 Stability, +15 Handling)

Magazine: Accurized Rounds ( +10 Range) / Flared Magwell ( +15 Reload Speed, +5 Stability )

Basic Trait 1: Hip-Fire Grip ( Increased accuracy, stability, and precision hit targeting when firing from the hip)

Basic Trait 2: Vorpal Weapon ( Increased damage against vehicles, bosses, and Guardians with their super active) / Voltshot (Reloading this weapon after defeating a target overcharges this weapon for a short period of time, jolting the target on the next hit)

PvP God Rolls

Barrel: Hammer-forged Rifling (+10 Range) / Arrowhead Brake ( +30 Recoil, +10 Handling)

Magazine: Accurized Rounds ( +10 Range) / Flared Magwell ( +15 Reload Speed, +5 Stability )

Basic Trait 1: Moving Target ( Increased target acquisition and movement speed when moving while aiming down the sights ) / Hip-Fire Grip ( Increased accuracy, stability, and precision hit targeting when firing from the hip)

Basic Trait 2: Voltshot (Reloading this weapon after defeating a target overcharges this weapon for a short period of time, jolting the target on the next hit) / Opening shot ( Increased range and accuracy on the first shot of the attack )

Given that Gunnora’s Axe hasn’t gone live in the game yet, the aforementioned rolls are pure speculation, for now, based on how these rolls have performed on other Pin Point Slug frame shotguns. We’ll update these rolls once it goes live in the game.

The Dawning event is currently live in the game. Here’s how you can get your hands on ingredients like Dark Frosting, Flash of Inspiration, and Sharp Flavor over the course of the event in Destiny 2.

