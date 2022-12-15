How to Get Flash of Inspiration in Destiny 2’s Dawning Event

Guardians need a Flash of Inspiration in their lives every now and then in Destiny 2. However, in the Dawning event, this is an ingredient that you will need, in order to bake holiday munchies.

The Flash of Inspiration is one of the rare ingredients which you will come across in the game. Rare ingredients only drop when you complete some highly specific actions during activities in the game.

Where to Find the Flash of Inspiration during Destiny 2’s Dawning Event?

To get the Flash of Inspiration in Destiny 2, you will have to generate Orbs of Power in the game. Sadly, ever since the Witch Queen expansion, generating Orbs of Power isn’t that easy. Prior to the update, rapidly defeating enemies with a masterwork weapon would generate an Orb of Power.

However, now you will need to have an appropriate Siphon mod on your helmet to generate an Orb of Power. The Siphon mods in the game are as follows:

Kinetic Siphon Mod: Generates Orbs of Power for rapidly defeating enemies with a Kinetic weapon (weapons that sit in the first weapon slot, and don’t deal any elemental damage.)

Solar Siphon Mod: Generates Orbs of Power for rapidly defeating enemies with a Solar weapon. This mod sits on helmets with Solar affinity only.

Arc Siphon Mod: Generates Orbs of Power for rapidly defeating enemies with an Arc weapon. This mod sits on helmets with Arc affinity only.

Void Siphon Mod: Generates Orbs of Power for rapidly defeating enemies with a Void weapon. This mod sits on helmets with Void affinity only.

Other than that, you will also generate Orbs of Power whenever you use your Super ability. But we’re not sure if those will count toward dropping the Flash of Inspiration in Destiny 2. When it comes to the elemental Siphon mods, they work well with both Energy and Power Weapons as well.

Recipes That Require This Ingredient in Destiny 2

There are two items that require the Flash of Inspiration. Apart from this ingredient, these recipes will require two other ingredients. These recipes and ingredients are as follows:

Traveler Donut Holes: Once baked, you’ll have to take these to Ikora Rey. If you don’t know where she is, make your way to the Bazaar on the Tower. She’s on the left side, right after you step into the area. To bake these munchies you’ll need Cabal Oil along with Dawning Essence.

Candy Dead Ghosts: Your friendly neighborhood Spider loves these candies. You'll find him at the Eliksni Quarters. To make these candies, you will need Dark Ether Cane and Dawning Essence.

That’s all you need to know about the Flash of Inspiration rare ingredient in Destiny 2. Apart from these, there are some other rare ingredients that you can get your hands on, including Balanced Flavors, Sharp Flavor, and Null Taste during the Dawning event in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 15th, 2022