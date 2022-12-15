How to Get Null Taste in Destiny 2 Dawning Event

Destiny 2 and The Dawning event is putting players to the test while searching for various ingredients rather than exclusively loot. As you target hordes of enemies, you’ll receive multiple rewards and elements to use later, but some of these will be affected by how you’re playing and what you’re attacking with. Null Taste is one of the many items to be affected by your weapon and abilities, so if you’re on the hunt for this specific thing, it’s best to know how you can ensure it’ll be dropped. So, if you’re stuck searching for Null Taste, read on.

Where to Find Null Taste in Destiny 2

Much like most ingredients in The Dawning, Null Taste is dropped as you kill enemies. But, like Dark Frosting, you’ll need to do things differently than just taking them down. Instead, you need to take enemies down with Void Damage. Luckily, if you’re playing exclusively with Void weapons and abilities, you won’t need to worry too much about this since you’ll take down enemies with this regardless, so if you’re caught short on Null Taste and want to make sure you’re collecting as much as possible at one time, be sure to specialize in Void weapons.

Additionally, the best way to farm this item is to target areas with a high enemy density. You’ll be able to continuously beat enemies and collect their item drops without actively searching for your next victim, which will become incredibly time-efficient. Given you’re making your kills with Void Weapons and abilities, you’ll be able to gather Null Taste quickly, but it’s essential to note that the drop is never guaranteed. Given how many items are currently available during the event, there may be a possibility that you don’t receive the one you’re after, but the longer you play, the more likely you are to replenish your stocks.

